Gators releases football schedule for 2022
Florida’s 2022 schedule includes six home games in the first seven weeks.
The Gators’ season opener, a Sept. 3 game in the swamp against Pac-12 foe Utah, was announced earlier in the evening on the Paul Finebaum Show. Florida will play in Gainesville six times in the first seven weeks of the season.
The schedule for all 14 SEC schools includes eight conference games, including six games against opponents from the division and two games against opponents from outside the division. In addition to LSU, the Gators will head to College Station for the second time in three seasons to face Texas A&M.
The Gators open the SEC game against Kentucky on Sept. 10 in the swamp. The SEC home list includes Missouri, LSU and South Carolina. The no-conference home schedule includes Utah, South Florida, and Eastern Washington.
Football Schedule Florida 2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|September 3
|Utah
|Gainesville, Florida.
|September 10
|Kentucky
|Gainesville, Florida.
|September the 17th
|South Florida
|Gainesville, Florida.
|September 24
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tennessee.
|October 1
|Eastern Washington
|Gainesville, Florida.
|October 8
|Missouri
|Gainesville, Florida.
|October 15
|LSU
|Gainesville, Florida.
|22 October
|BYE
|29 October
|Georgia
|Jacksonville, Florida.
|Nov 5
|Texas A&M
|College Station, Texas
|Nov 12
|south carolina
|Gainesville, Florida.
|Nov 19
|Vanderbilt
|Nashville, Tennessee.
|November 26
|State of Florida
|Tallahassee, Florida.
|December 3
|SEC Championship
|Atlanta, GA.
Interested in Gators Football 2022 season tickets? Make a deposit on new season tickets now. Fill out the form HERE and the Gators Ticket Office will contact you about placing a deposit. Current subscription holders do not have to make a deposit. Subscription prices for 2022 have not yet been determined, but the subscriptions for 2021 will cost $380 plus a mandatory Gator Boosters fee.
More ticket information for next season will be released towards the end of the 2021 season. Fans are encouraged to check FloridaGators.com/tickets for more information.
Ticket information 2021
Tickets for the 2021 season are still available and fans have several options to purchase them:
- Visit FloridaGators.com/tickets
- Call the Gators Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM
- To contact a Gators Ticket Office representative, please complete the ticket information form here.
Follow the Gators Ticket Office on Twitter @GatorsTix for the latest information on Gator tickets.
