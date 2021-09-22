Gators releases football schedule for 2022

The Florida Football schedule for the 2022 season was revealed Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference during special programming on the SEC Network.

The Gators’ season opener, a Sept. 3 game in the swamp against Pac-12 foe Utah, was announced earlier in the evening on the Paul Finebaum Show. Florida will play in Gainesville six times in the first seven weeks of the season.

The schedule for all 14 SEC schools includes eight conference games, including six games against opponents from the division and two games against opponents from outside the division. In addition to LSU, the Gators will head to College Station for the second time in three seasons to face Texas A&M.

The Gators open the SEC game against Kentucky on Sept. 10 in the swamp. The SEC home list includes Missouri, LSU and South Carolina. The no-conference home schedule includes Utah, South Florida, and Eastern Washington.

Football Schedule Florida 2022

Date Opponent Venue September 3 Utah Gainesville, Florida. September 10 Kentucky Gainesville, Florida. September the 17th South Florida Gainesville, Florida. September 24 Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee. October 1 Eastern Washington Gainesville, Florida. October 8 Missouri Gainesville, Florida. October 15 LSU Gainesville, Florida. 22 October BYE 29 October Georgia Jacksonville, Florida. Nov 5 Texas A&M College Station, Texas Nov 12 south carolina Gainesville, Florida. Nov 19 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tennessee. November 26 State of Florida Tallahassee, Florida. December 3 SEC Championship Atlanta, GA.

Interested in Gators Football 2022 season tickets? Make a deposit on new season tickets now. Fill out the form HERE and the Gators Ticket Office will contact you about placing a deposit. Current subscription holders do not have to make a deposit. Subscription prices for 2022 have not yet been determined, but the subscriptions for 2021 will cost $380 plus a mandatory Gator Boosters fee.

