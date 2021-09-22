USC Tennis shines in the first two tournaments of the year Annenberg Media





Last weekend, both the men’s and women’s tennis teams competed in the Battle in the Bay and Milwaukee Classic tournaments. On the men’s side, at the Battle in the Bay, senior Bradley Frye and junior Stefan Dostanic made it to the doubles final together and faced each other in the singles final. The two rank 17th in the country in doubles. As the No. 1 seed in doubles, the two rolled through the first three rounds, losing a total of seven matches. In the final they lost 3-8 to Cals Yuta Kikuchi and Carl Emil Overbeck. In singles, Frye, who ranks 107th in the nation, had two wins in three sets to reach the final, including an upset of TCU’s eighth-ranked Luc Fomba 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Dostanic, who is 68th in the country, rolled his way to the final without losing a set. Dostanic won the singles final 6-4, 7-6 (2), between the two Trojans. Dostanic said playing Frye in the final was the best part of the tournament and the two had been talking about their own matches all summer, so he knew Frye had been working hard all summer. Play [Frye] in the final we were the two best guys in the tournament, said Dostanic. You always want to play against your boys late in the tournament. In Milwaukee sophomore Lodewijk Weststrate lost in the final 2-6, 3-6. His tournament was marked by a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory over Pepperdines Daniel De Jonge, who is ranked 117th in the country. [Weststrate] couldn’t get away with the title, but he took four great wins along the way, and that’s invaluable to his own confidence, said head coach Brett Masi. Masi was pleased with how his team was able to compete in the finals of both tournaments and build competitive strength for the remainder of the season. Among the women, freshman Leyden Games won the consolation tournament at the Battle in the Bay in her first tournament as a Trojan. I was happy to finally represent the school, Games said. She lost a three-set match to the No. 3 seed in the main draw. In the back draw, Games won four matches, including a three-set victory (7-6 (2), 5-7, 1-0 (11-9)) in the final. It’s a great confidence booster; I played some great players, Games said. I look forward to the upcoming tournaments. In Milwaukee, sophomore Naomi Cheong and junior Eryn Cayetano both won three games to reach the semifinals. Cheong defeated the No. 1 seed 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarterfinals. The two lost in the semifinals. Cheong fell 3-6, 2-6 and Cayetano 6-7(5), 2-6. Freshman Grace Piper lost to the number 8 seed 3-6, 2-6 in the main draw. She then won two matches in the back draw. She reached the semifinals and fell 5-7, 3-6. Like Games, it was her first Trojan horse tournament. This weekend, the men travel to Georgia for the Southern Intercollegiate Championship, while the women head to North Carolina State for the Wolfpack Invitational.

