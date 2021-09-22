Sharat Kamal’s wise advice for warring Manika Batra, table tennis federation

Sharath Kamal, India’s most experienced and accomplished table tennis player, says no player should have a problem setting aside a certain number of days each year to attend national camps, but the federation can’t crack the whip unless they get a good one either. system for development.

The issue of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) failing to field No. 1 female player Manika Batra in the upcoming Asian Championships after she failed to attend the national camp has prompted the player to petition filed with the Delhi High Court. Batra applied in August for a stay on the federation directive that made it mandatory to attend national selection camps.

Batra, who was already at odds with TTFI after alleging that national team coach Soumyadeep Roy asked her to lose her Tokyo Olympics qualifier in March to his personal intern Sutirtha Mukherjee, was banned from the Asian event that took place on September 28. starts in Doha. Mukherjee and Batra, played at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sharath Kamal, 39, who has represented India for nearly two decades and is currently India’s No. 1 (world number 33), said national camps cannot be compromised at the expense of personal training time. How often do they (federation) call the camps: in a year maybe a maximum of 60 days. If you can’t give that to your national team, what can you do? When you consider that you play 200 days of the remaining 300 tournaments, you still have 100 days for your own personal training. Its just about balancing things, Sharath said Tuesday.

Only Sharath and Mukherjee of the four paddlers in Tokyo attended the entire pre-Olympic camp in Sonepat in June-July. While G Sathiyan trained alone in Chennai, Batra only went a few days from her training base in Pune to train with Sharath, her mixed doubles partner in Tokyo. The only Indian doubles team to qualify lost in the first round.

The senior statesman believed that national camps could be a way for the country’s best players to not only spar with each other – rather than look for a partner – and work on their games, but also help the younger generation. help players with their presence.

For me, the essential aspect of a national camp is to work together and get better together. We just can’t go too far. Of course, if Manika practices alone, or Sathiyan or Sharath train in Chennai, they can excel. But no one else benefits from that. The young ones – like Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath – should also benefit, and we should build that structure for them. You can’t just say, OK, I’ve done my part and I’ll walk away. You have to come to the camps where one helps the other get better, Sharath said.

Batra has been choosing to train in Pune with personal coach Sanmay Paranjape for a while, leading to a flash point in Tokyo. Because Paranjape was not allowed access to the field during her matches, Batra refused to have national coach Roy in the coaches box for her singles. TTFI sent her a notice and Batra – her singles qualification for Tokyo was almost secured based on the world rankings – made the claim that Roy was linked to the Olympic qualifiers.

Instead of each of us having an individual fitness coach, why can’t there be just one fitness coach who supervises us? said Sharat. Of course you have your personal support staff, and also the differences with the national staff. Fine, but have your fitness coach talk to the national fitness coach and find out, or your personal coach talk to the national team coach and say, these are the things we’ve been working on, this is where I think he or she falls short, this is it kind of training we can think of. As a personal coach you know the player much better. So share that. And done with it.

That’s true, Sharath says, the federation needs to step in and take care of this setup. Citing an example from the pre-Tokyo camp, Sharath said he had to go out of his way to rent a gym in Sonepat, partly out of his own pocket to set it up. India has also not had a foreign coach for more than two years.

It is important to have the camp, but also to have physios, female physios and masseurs for female players, sparring partners, etc. We need a panel of coaches, at least 1-2 foreign coaches. We weren’t asking for something like five stars, these are the basics needed in any training camp. The national camp should be buzzing like a beehive where players should go, Sharath said.

Until this happens, the federation imposing rules such as mandating attendance for selection would be extreme. These rules are made for more or less one person; the others are pretty good. Also, if you look at table tennis in general, it’s a well-behaved crop with a few exceptions. So you don’t have to be so strict.

Here they whip. As important as camps are, it’s up to the federation to give us the basics. You can whip if you have those things in place. Without those things in place, saying you have to attend a camp, with two days’ notice, isn’t the way forward, Sharath said, adding that he sent a list to TTFI with the schedule and basic requirements. for a national camp scheduled for next month.