Zac Rinaldo Banned From Blue Jackets Camp Due To Vaccine Status
The Blue Jackets have 100% vaccination coverage among the players invited to a training camp, and they had no intention of letting Zac Rinaldoruin in.
Despite of Rinaldo signs one-year, two-way NHL contract with Columbus on August 13 was the veteran forward not invited to camp because he has not been vaccinated.
There would be 67 players in training camp, and they’re all fully vaccinated, which is very important, John Davidson, Blue Jackets’ president of hockey operations, said Tuesday. It’s an important issue for us. It’s a team-first issue. We win as a team. We lose as a team. Striker Zac Rinaldo, with whom we signed a two-way contract this summer, has not been vaccinated. Therefore, and that is his decision, the plan is to start him in the American Hockey League and he will not come to our camp.
Rinaldo, 31, was signed to add organizational depth to the teams looking ahead at options. He played for the Calgary Flames last season, skated in four games without scoring a point, and spent most of his time on the team’s taxi crew.
We are not commenting on the matter at this time, said Rinaldo’s agent, Todd Reynolds.
The NHL’s COVID-19 protocols require coaches and all staff to be vaccinated to work with players this season. Players, who are represented by the NHL Players Association, are not under the same mandate.
Davidson and Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the team had decided to require vaccinations for all training camps and the NHL was consulted before the edict was issued.
We’re working closely with the NHL and the NHL is doing their thing with the players’ association, Davidson said. We follow the protocols they draw up to a T. We trust their judgment.
Zac Rinaldo: ‘I’m not anti-vax, I’m not anti-mask. I’m pro-choice.’
Rinaldo spoke to a politically supportive leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, in Hamilton, Ontario, last week. According to a report in the Hamilton Spectator, Rinaldo gave a short speech opposing the idea of vaccine passports.
I’m not anti-vax, I’m not anti-mask, Rinaldo said, according to the paper. I’m pro-choice.
The blue jackets are not there. They also fired assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre last week for his refusal to be vaccinated, replacing him with Steve McCarthy’s promotion from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.
Everything we do, we do together as a team, said Davidson, who said one of his daughters is a doctor who has briefed him on the severity and severity of the pandemic. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 (pandemic), we need to do what we need to do. I’m proud of our group and proud that they recognize how important it is to us to protect ourselves and others.
As for Rinaldo, he is ordered to join the Monsters after the Blue Jackets start cutting back and the AHL practices begin in Cleveland. Should he decide to get vaccinated, the experienced attacker is welcome at the training camp in Columbus.
The ball is now in his court, Kekalainen said. As (Davidson) said, we do everything as a team, and that’s a requirement to be a Blue Jacket.
Davidson elaborated on why.
“When we think about vaccination, we have to think about our team,” he said. “We think about our fans. We think about our players and their families. We have a responsibility as leaders of the organization. We wanted to be vaccinated. We want to wear as many masks as possible. It’s just the way it is.”
