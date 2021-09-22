Craig Overton’s ‘pathetic’ act stuns fans





Craig Overton produced a ‘Mankad’ in the County Championship. Photo: Sommerset Cricket Club England bowler Craig Overton has reignited cricket controversy Dismissal ‘Mankad’ in the District Championship. The Test Seamer was in action for Somerset against Warwickshire on Monday and cut a frustrated figure when he failed to take a wicket. ‘WE ARE WOUNDED’: Pakistani smoke over ‘absurd’ cricket move in England ‘NEED TO TAKE OFF’: Michael Clarke responds to swirling TV rumours Overton ended the day with numbers from 0-57 and let his anger boil over in the closing session. Overton attempted to drive out Matthew Lamb on the non-striker’s end after pulling a ‘Manked’ while running for the bowl. Overton tried to take the stirrups off before delivering the ball in hopes of catching Lamb who left his crease early. The method of dismissal is legal under ICC laws but widely despised in the cricket world. According to reports, Overton had previously warned Lamb that he was crawling out of his ground. The on-field umpire asked Somerset captain Tom Abell if he wanted to continue with the roll call, but Abell refused and Lamb was spared. Overton was booed by those in attendance, while others hit him on social media. Cricket world divided over controversial ‘Mankad’ The ‘Mankad’ was recently put back in the spotlight when Cameroon bowler Maeva Douma hit four in a T20 Women’s World Cup qualifier. With Uganda cruising at 1-153, Douma decided to mix things up and withdraw the controversial tactic. However, the teenage bowler led to conviction for not warning any of the batsmen and appearing to trick them into thinking she bowled the ball. The layoff has divided players and fans over the years, with many in the cricket community arguing it is against the spirit of the game. Craig Overton in action for Somerset against Warwickshire. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Australian legend Ricky Ponting coached the Delhi Capitals when he told his players in no uncertain terms that he is not a fan of being fired during last year’s IPL. Mitchell Starc was also praised during an ODI against England last year when he chose not to fire Adil Rashid when he left his fold. Story continues The issue has become increasingly divisive as cricket has shifted heavily over the past decade to the game of a batsman. The term ‘Mankad’ was coined more than 70 years ago and comes from Indian great Vinoo Mankad, who twice fled Bill Brown at the non-pointed end in Australia in 1947. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

