West Genesee tennis star Katie Viau hits 100 win milestone





Senior Katie Viau became the third West Genesee girl tennis player to take the 100th win in her career. Viau, a three-time All-CNY player, reached the milestone of a century with a win over Liverpools Diana Kozenyatko on Saturday. >> Girls tennis rankings and scoreboard Q. What do you like most about tennis? Tennis is such a different sport than any other sport like soccer and lacrosse. It’s just you or you and a partner on the pitch and that’s it. If you’re having a bad day, it’s just you or you and a partner. If you’re having a bad day, you can’t rely on your team to win your match. You must always be ready to win. Q. What was your most memorable match? I would say my 100th win would be my most memorable match right now. With a large part of my family supporting me, the pressure to win was high. That made me want to win even more. Also the feeling after winning that match was something I will never forget. Q. I understand you are the third West Genesee player to have 100 wins. What does reaching that milestone mean to you? Reaching that milestone was everything to me. I hoped to achieve that since I was in seventh grade on the team. But now that I’ve achieved it, I want more. I want to break the record for the most wins. Q. Do you know who the other two tennis players are who reach this milestone? Yes, the first player was Sam Heyn, who took 100 wins. This was followed by Mikayla Mannara, who was my doubles partner for three years. Mikayla Mannara and Katie Viau, West Genesee doubles team, and Ben and Dean Vlassis, Christian Brothers Academy doubles team accept the tennis awards presented by Drive Research at the All-CNY High School Sports Awards at the Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY, Thursday, June 13 , 2019. Scott Schild | [email protected] Scott Schild | [email protected]Scott Schild | [email protected] MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Immediate Impact: 15 Section III Footballers Who Made Strong Varsity Debuts Family says goodbye to football player Carthage: the damage was just too great New Football Poll for State Boys Released: Baldwinsville, Fayetteville-Manlius Crash AA Rankings Latest State Football Poll Released: 3 Section III Teams Enter the Ranking

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/west-genesees-katie-viau-reaches-100-win-milestone.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos