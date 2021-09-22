Football Training Report: Day Week Begins







american football

21-9-2021 Jared Redding, OleMissSports.com Ealy, James, Henry meet media as rebels kick off the week

OXFORD, Ms. For three weeks into the season, the Ole Miss football team has yet to catch up, let alone lose a game, resulting in a jump to No. 13 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, with an early retirement on the schedule, the Rebels will have to sit down for a week before continuing their best regular season start since 2015. On October 2, Ole Miss will have his biggest test yet, a trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and Lane Kiffin ‘s former boss, Nick Saban. players Jeremy James , Lakia Henry and Jerrion Ealy acknowledged the challenge they have ahead of them, but they were more determined to improve as a team during a meeting with the media on Tuesday. Along with more praise and accolades to the quarterback Matt Corral this week, James was also honored as the SEC’s Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week. Despite helping the Rebels rack up 707 yards in total offense last Saturday, James immediately put his performance in the rearview mirror. “I think I played a good game, but I think I have a lot to improve on,” said James. “I think we’re doing well, but there’s so much we need to solve.” Ealy felt the same in the run game. His 103 yards on the ground last week came as the Rebels’ first 100 yards rushing game of the season. However, that was all overshadowed by Corral’s record performance. The Rebel quarterback tied a one-game program record with seven total touchdowns, garnering more national attention. Over three games, Ealy has 188 yards on the ground with one score, the first Ole Miss touchdown of the season. “I feel like I’ve slacked off a bit on my part….just with the touches I’ve been getting. I feel like I’ve left a lot of yards. So I need to get better in the coming weeks,” said Ealy. On the other side of the ball, the Rebel defense closed off a powerful Tulane attack in the second half last week after giving up a handful of explosive plays and second-chance opportunities. Tuesday’s practice centered around said issues ahead of their SEC opener. “We went after it today,” Henry said. “As a defense we have to practice much better than today. Back to basics. It was a tough training, but that’s just what we need now.” The kickoff against Alabama on October 2 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by CBS as part of their SEC Game of the Week. “Even though we have a goodbye, I think we need to practice like we’re about to play. Why don’t you get ready now so you don’t have to get ready later,” Ealy said. Get the latest information about the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball onfacebook. General athletic news can also be found on OleMissSports onTwitterandfacebookand OleMissAthletics onInstagram. To purchase 2021 Ole Miss football season tickets, visit OleMissTix.com.

