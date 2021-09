Cricket News Craig Overton Mankad in Somerset vs Warwickshire County Cricket News

England test star Craig Overton has had one of the most frustrating days at the office he will ever have. The fast bowler finished the opening day of Somersets Division 1 County Cricket game against Warwickshire 0/57 and his temper finally exploded in the final playing session when he tried to sack Mankad, sparking disdain in some parts of the cricketing world. Overton was filmed losing Matthew Lamb via the controversial dismissal when the non-striker left his crease before the ball left the bowler’s hand. Watch our record-breaking women live and ad-free while playing on Kayo as they take on India in the Womens ODI series. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free > Having previously warned Lamb, Overton later removed bail in a similar incident. Lamb was eliminated before the umpire asked Somerset captain Tom Abell if the squad would go ahead with their official roll call. Abell then withdrew the appeal. According to ESPN Cricinfo reporter George Dobell, Overton was booed by the small crowd after the incident. It capped off a miserable day for Overton, who appeared to be upset from the start when he endured an “embarrassing outburst that included something less than athletic irritability.” Overton had the toughest day of the Somerset attack with 0/57 as Warwickshire closed the opening day at 4/283, still a great chance to win the County Championship in the final round of matches. Sam Hain has done the most damage for Warwickshire and won’t be back out at 83 on Wednesday night. It comes just a week after Cameroonian cricketer Maeva Douma fired four Ugandan batters using the controversial Mankad tactic in one inning during the ICC Womens T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifiers. The term Mankading used when a bowler runs out of a non-striker before the delivery was coined 70 years ago when Indian great Vinoo Mankad Bill Brown twice out of the way at the bowler’s end during the Indian tour of Australia in 1947. It has remained a division in the sports ever since.

