Kentucky Football Announces 2022 Schedule







american football

21-9-2021 19:44:00 Eight home games mark next year’s schedule

Lexington, Ky. Eight home games mark Kentucky’s 2022 football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday. The Wildcats open at Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio) on September 3, 2022 and close out the regular season against rival Louisville on November 26, 2022 at Kroger Field. The 12 game schedule includes home conference games against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia, as well as road trips to Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Missouri. All four non-conference games will take place at Kroger Field, with the coach from Northern Illinois and Youngstown State UK Mark Stoops ‘ hometown school join Miami, Ohio, and Louisville. The Wildcats open the SEC game in a familiar spot and travel to Florida on September 10.2022 in week two. They will also meet Ole Miss on the road on October 1, the Cats’ first trip to Oxford since 2010. Home games against South Carolina (October 8) and Mississippi State (October 15) struck for an open date, with trips to Tennessee (October 29) and Missouri (November 5) to follow. Conference play concludes with back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt (November 12) and Georgia (November 19). Submit interest for 2022 season tickets – ukathleticstix.com/sb_output.aspx?form=19 .? Advertisement eposit campaign starts in October. For questions about tickets with tickets, call (800) 928-2287, option 1. DATE 2022 OPPONENT PLACE September 3rd MIAMI (OHIO) Lexington Sept 10th in Florida Gainesville, Florida. September 17th YOUNGSTOWN STATE Lexington Sept 24 NORTHERN ILLINOIS Lexington October 1 and Ole Miss Oxford, Mrs. October 8 SOUTH CAROLINA Lexington Oct 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE Lexington 29 Oct in Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee. Nov 5 in Missouri Colombia, Mo. Nov 12 VANDERBILT Lexington Nov 19 GEORGIA Lexington November 26 LOUISVILLE Lexington eposit campaign starts in October. For questions about tickets with tickets, call (800) 928-2287, option 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2021/9/21/kentucky-football-announces-2022-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos