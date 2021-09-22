Michigan travels to No. 9 Rutgers, Wisconsin host





Michigan travels to number 9 Rutgers, host of Wisconsin

The Wolverines are ranked number 18 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll and number 14 in the inaugural edition of the NCAA RPI.

head coach Jennifer Klein signed a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Michigan’s 22 positions (7-1-1 record) is the most to nine games since 2019. THIS WEEK

Thursday 23 Sept. — at #9 Rutgers (Piscataway, NJ), 6:00 PM

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stats | live video

Sunday 26 September — vs. Wisconsin (UM Soccer Stadium), 12 noon

TV: B1G+ | Cards | Live Statistics | live video PROMOTIONS

26th September: Football Ticket Redemption — Show your Michigan vs. Rutgers Game on September 25 at the UM Soccer Stadium Ticket Office to get free entry; Foam finger giveaway; Men’s double header football

Full promotion schedule Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram The number 18-ranked University of Michigan women’s soccer team (7-1-1, 1-0-0 Big Ten) kicks off its first two-match conference week of the season, traveling to take on number 9 Rutgers (6 – 2-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday (September 23) at 6:00 PM in Piscataway, NJ The week ends on Sunday (September 26), with Wisconsin (6-1-2, 1-0-0 Big Ten) at 12 noon in the UM Soccer Staduim. Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network and Sunday’s game will be streamed live on B1G+. Wolverine Bites In nine games, UM beats opponents 213-70 and the teams 18-5. The Wolverines are number 5 in the NCAA in shots (23.67/match) leading the Big Ten in the category. head coach Jennifer Klein recently signed to a contract extension through the 2025 season. In her fourth season, Klein has a record of 38-19-6 (.651) during her time at Ann Arbor Senior Nicki Hernandez is ranked fifth in the conference in goals scored (five), and ranked #2 in the conference in shots (4.56/game) and shots on target (2/game). Her 12 points (1.33/match) are number 7 in the league. fellow student Raleigh Loughman is the other Wolverine in double-digit points, with three goals and four assists (10 points). The Wolverines’ 22 points (7-1-1 record) are the highest total in nine games since 2019. UM started that season with 8-2-0 (24 points) and also started the 2013 season with 25 points (8-1-1) in the first 10 games of the season. UM conceded just five goals in the campaign, the fewest in nine games since the 2013 season. Its goals-to-average of 0.531 is No. 28 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. In the latest United Soccer Coaches poll (Sprt. 21), Michigan is ranked number 18 and checks in at number 14 in the NCAA RPI rankings. UM’s roster includes one New Jersey resident in junior Emily Leyson (Long Valley, NJ,/West Morris Central). Opponent example Rutgers

All-time series against the Scarlet Knights: Rutgers leads 3-2-2 Rutgers is ranked number 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll with an overall score of 6-2-0. In a battle of two of the top teams in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights defeated Penn State 2-1 on Sunday (September 19). Losses were suffered against Princeton (September 9) and Georgetown (September 12). The last meeting between the two programs was on April 3, 2021, a 1-1 double overtime with Michigan’s only goal scored by Nicki Hernandez . Wisconsin

All-time series against the Badgers: Wisconsin leads 15-13-7 The Badgers go into the week with a 6-1-2 overall figure and are ranked number 15 in the NCAA RPI. The Badgers opened Big Ten game with a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Saturday (Sept. 18) in Minneapolis. Before traveling to Ann Arbor, they’ll be recording it on Thursday (September 23) at 6:00 PM in Michigan State’s East Lansing. The last meeting between the two programs was on March 1 last season, a game the Badgers won 1-0. Next one Thursday 30 September — at Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.) 7 p.m.

sunday 3 oct — in Indiana (Bloomington, Ind.) 1:00 PM

