Solorzano Valencia & Antao Lead Women’s Tennis at USTA/ITA East Regional









Antao and Solorzano Valencia become the first Skyhawks to achieve an ITA East Regional Championship (PHOTO COURTESY Queens Athletics) Skyhawks Double Pairing Earn Championship Place, Reach Finals to Make Program History Flushing, NY (September 21, 2021) – The Stonehill College women’s tennis program made history at the 2021 United States Tennis Association (USTA)/Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Regional Championships held this weekend at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the US Open. Stonehill made history with his top junior doubles Cristina Solorzano Valencia and Steffi Antao achieving the No. 1 overall ranking in the East Regional Doubles Championship – the first time a Stonehill tennis program has achieved a No. 1 overall ranking. The duo also earned both seeds for the Eastern Region Singles Championship, with Solorzano Valencia as No. 3 and Antao No. 7. The No. 3 seed for Solorzano Valencia is also a program best for the ITA Championships by an individual. Solorzano Valencia and Antao went on to make more program history by reaching the doubles championship final, before being captained by postgraduate duo Franklin Pierce University Himani Moro and Anais Geslin, 6-2, 6-2. It marks a Stonehill tennis player’s deepest run in the ITA, doubles or singles, beating the semifinals in previous seasons. Solorzano Valencia and Antao reached the final by beating number 5 seeds Magdalena Hubikova and Natalie Kallmunzerova of Southern New Hampshire University in the semifinals, after surviving a quarterfinal tiebreak against a team from the University of District of Columbia. Solorzano Valencia and senior Emma Markaryan also advanced to the Round of 16 in the ITA East Regional Singles Championship. Both were defeated by seeded players, with Markaryan falling back to number 14 Liria Loria of Franklin Pierce and Solorzano Valencia is defeated by Kallmunzerova, the eventual regional champion. Markaryan and senior Samantha Ormesher reached the Round of 16 in doubles. The Stonehill tandem opened with an 8-2 win over Post University’s Alexandra Dereban and Julia D’Occhio in the first round.



Solorzano Valencia, ranked No. 3 overall, reached the Singles Round of 16 (PHOTOGRAPH BY Navraj Sandu/Queens Athletics) Stonehill Results Women’s double championship first round #1 Cristina Solorzano beats Valencia / Steffi Antao (STO). Paula Palero / Eliza Mudler (STAC) 8-4 Emma Markaryan / Samantha Ormesher (STO) defeats. Alexandra Dereban / Julia D’Occhio (PST) 8-2 Women’s doubles, round of 16 #1 Cristina Solorzano beats Valencia / Steffi Antao (STO). Meritxell Jimeno-Vicente / Victoria Azcona (AIC) 8-4 Brooke Fernandez/Francesca Lilligren (LEM) beats. Emma Markaryan/Samantha Ormesher (STO) 8-6 Women’s Doubles Championship, Quarter-finals #1 Cristina Solorzano beats Valencia / Steffi Antao (STO). C. Lopez / Mariona Franco Martin (UDC) 9-8 (7-4) Women’s Doubles Championship Semi-Finals #1 Cristina Solorzano defeats Valencia/Steffi Antao (STO). #5 Magdalena Hubickova/Natalie Kallmunzerova (SNH) 8-6 Women’s Double Championship #3 Himari Mor / Anais Geslin (FPU) def. #1 Cristina Solorzano Valencia / Steffi Antao (STO) 6-2, 6-2 Women’s singles championship first round #15 Jessica Purdy (WIL) beats. Samantha Ormesher (STO), 6-2, 7-5 Himari Mor (FPU) defeats. #7 Steffi Antao (STO), 6-4, 6-3 #3 Cristina Solorzano defeats Valencia (STO). Gianna Vassalluzzo (CHC), 6-1, 6-0 Emma Markaryan (STO) beats. Nele Haag (CHC), 4-6, 7-5, 10-8) Women’s singles second round #3 Cristina Solorzano Valencia (STO) def. Kirsten Wijnsema (SCI) 6-2, 6-2 Emma Markaryan (STO) beats. Gaayatri Shankar (UNH) 6-2, 6-3 Women’s singles, round of 16 #16 defeats Natalie Kallmunzerova (SNH). #3 Cristina Solorzano Valencia (STO) 6-0, 6-4 #14 Liria defeats Loria (FPU). Emma Markaryan (STO) 6-2, 6-4 Stonehill (1-1, 1-1 NE10), No. 2 in the ITA Division II East Region rankings, will return to action on Wednesday, when the American International College hosts a NE10 game at Charles Watt Tennis Courts at 3 p.m. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

