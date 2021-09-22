Sports
Clayton beats Pitman in hockey in a game between teams looking for more participants
When Clayton and Pitman face off in a sport, it’s usually a special event, and Tuesday’s hockey game between these two Tri-County Classic Division rivals was no different.
Although the two schools have a problem with the number of players available, those who attended the game showed great spirit and determination.
Clayton scored two goals in the first quarter en route to a 4-1 win over Pitman, but the real story is that both teams are battling despite a real shortage of numbers.
Pitmans is much worse than Claytons. The Panthers brought only 10 players to the game and started with nine, two less than the regulations 11. One of the players for Pitman was an inexperienced freshman, and coach Tracey Pinque didn’t want to throw her in a varsity game from the start. The player eventually saw time, but the Panthers played most of the game with nine.
Pitman injured another player, which Pinque hopes to get back. Everyone is welcome.
For Pinque, who has been a varsity coach since 2001 and started as a volunteer assistant in 1994, this was particularly painful. Pitman has a long strong hockey tradition, including multiple championships.
The players I have are working hard and they are trying to compensate for this, said Pinque. I’ve tried talking to kids at school, kids who should exercise and don’t.
Compared to Pitman, Clayton’s situation is much better. Coach Michelle Krieger, who played the sport at both Clayton and William Paterson University, says there are 22 players in her schedule.
It’s hard because we don’t have a feeder program for field hockey, she said.
In Clayton, soccer is an extremely popular fall sport that hockey has to compete with.
I had eight girls who came out for hockey in high school and 42 were for football, Krieger said.
It’s not just these two schools.
Penns Grove, another school in the Tri-County, isn’t putting together a team this year, according to Krieger.
They only had eight girls and emailed us all and dropped things because they couldn’t get the numbers, Krieger said.
As for the game, Clayton got things going early on by scoring on the junior Ciera Smiths goal, on a feed from Cassie White, just one minute and five seconds into the game.
It was Smith’s fourth goal of the season, which saw Clayton improve to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the Classic Division. Meanwhile, Pitman dropped to 1-3-1, 1-2-1.
A goal that really energizes everyone so early, Smith said.
Clayton would come out 3-0 on goals from Tiano Norris and Jenna Bicking before Pitman’s Anna Wisniewski scored late in the second quarter to make it 3-1.
Bicking finished the score with her second goal. That score secured the win with 5:20 left in the game.
Pitman and Clayton have a long history of athletic competition. For example, the two schools are Thanksgiving football rivals and played their first game in 1925.
That rich tradition has been passed on to all sports.
These teams are rivals and we try to beat them every year and this year we really thought we could do it, said Smith.
Krieger was a little wet between the ears and everywhere else after the game. The coach told her Clayton players they could dump the bucket of water on her if they beat Pitman.
Meanwhile, the other bench was subdued afterwards, although Pinque, who said this will be her last season, was proud of the audacity shown by the players she had available.
You do the best with what you have, she said. These players continue.
