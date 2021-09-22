Mariners vs. Athletics – Match Report – September 21, 2021

OAKLAND, California — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings to win his eighth decision in a row, as the Seattle Mariners defeated Oakland 5-2 on Tuesday-evening to tie the Athletics in a matchup of wildcard candidates.

JP Crawford hit a homerun in the ninth inning and finished with three hits. Kyle Seager doubled and Dylan Moore added a triple with two runs when Seattle won its second consecutive win against the Ashes.

Both teams are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the hunt for the second AL wildcard. Toronto defeated Tampa Bay earlier on Tuesday.

Marco was on top of it, said Mariners manager Scott Servais. We came in here and really thought we had to win this series (and) believed it. We get the first two, were in a good spot. Unfortunately not much ground picked up. We need help.

Matt Olson hit his career-high 37th home run for the Ashes. It marked the 21st time a lefthanded batter had pitched the most in a season, since Barry Bonds had 21 in 2002.

Starling Marte is also tied for Oakland. The As have lost two in a row after five wins in a row.

It goes without saying that it’s time to go, Olson said. Three games out, 11 games to go, really not much to lose. We need to go out and relax and play our game and see what happens at the end.

Gonzales (9-5) gave up four hits and two runs, striking out three and remained unbeaten since July 3. fourth and retired the last seven batters he faced.

Were not afraid of anyone and were not afraid to play close games. That’s a good combination, especially this time of year, said Gonzales, who was 1-5 before turning his season around. I was confident that if I could stick to my routine and keep doing the work, the results would come.

Casey Sadler and Paul Sewald retired three batters each. Drew Steckenrider worked the ninth for his 10th save.

Olson’s 416-foot home run to the right in the first inning gave As the lead. The Mariners tied it on a faulty pick-off attempt by Oakland starter Paul Blackburn (1-3) in the second.

Jared Kelenic tripled in the fourth inning and was still on third base after two strikeouts before Jake Fraley walked and Moore tripled off the wall into left-center. JP Crawford’s single made it 4-1.

Marte homered from the bottom of the inning.

Blackburn gave up four runs, earned three and six hits in four innings.

It’s kind of turned back where we at least got really good bullpen efforts and didn’t get the offense as manager Bob Melvin said. We just have to time it right. There’s not much time left, but there’s still time to do it.

MOVE ROSTER

The Ashes chose RHP Miguel Romero to Triple-A Las Vegas to make way on the 28-man roster for RHP Michael Feliz, who was claimed Monday from waivers from the Red Sox.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Melvin announced that Chris Bassitt will come off the injured list and begin Thursday’s series finale, five weeks after the right-hander was hit in the head by a 100mph line drive. Bassitt underwent surgery in the days after he was hit on August 17 and recovered much faster than expected. This is something he’s been trying to do from the very beginning, Melvin said. To me, it’s a bit miraculous, but considering Chris Bassitt’s not so much.

NEXT ONE

Mariners RHP Chris Flexen (12-6, 3.66 ERA) makes his 29th start of the season. Flexing is 6-1 in 13 starts on the road. Cole Irvin (10-13, 3.94) has lost all three starts against Seattle this season. Each time, he has failed to make it to fifth.

—-