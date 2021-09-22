Sports
Mariners vs. Athletics – Match Report – September 21, 2021
OAKLAND, California — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings to win his eighth decision in a row, as the Seattle Mariners defeated Oakland 5-2 on Tuesday-evening to tie the Athletics in a matchup of wildcard candidates.
JP Crawford hit a homerun in the ninth inning and finished with three hits. Kyle Seager doubled and Dylan Moore added a triple with two runs when Seattle won its second consecutive win against the Ashes.
Both teams are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the hunt for the second AL wildcard. Toronto defeated Tampa Bay earlier on Tuesday.
Marco was on top of it, said Mariners manager Scott Servais. We came in here and really thought we had to win this series (and) believed it. We get the first two, were in a good spot. Unfortunately not much ground picked up. We need help.
Matt Olson hit his career-high 37th home run for the Ashes. It marked the 21st time a lefthanded batter had pitched the most in a season, since Barry Bonds had 21 in 2002.
Starling Marte is also tied for Oakland. The As have lost two in a row after five wins in a row.
It goes without saying that it’s time to go, Olson said. Three games out, 11 games to go, really not much to lose. We need to go out and relax and play our game and see what happens at the end.
Gonzales (9-5) gave up four hits and two runs, striking out three and remained unbeaten since July 3. fourth and retired the last seven batters he faced.
Were not afraid of anyone and were not afraid to play close games. That’s a good combination, especially this time of year, said Gonzales, who was 1-5 before turning his season around. I was confident that if I could stick to my routine and keep doing the work, the results would come.
Casey Sadler and Paul Sewald retired three batters each. Drew Steckenrider worked the ninth for his 10th save.
Olson’s 416-foot home run to the right in the first inning gave As the lead. The Mariners tied it on a faulty pick-off attempt by Oakland starter Paul Blackburn (1-3) in the second.
Jared Kelenic tripled in the fourth inning and was still on third base after two strikeouts before Jake Fraley walked and Moore tripled off the wall into left-center. JP Crawford’s single made it 4-1.
Marte homered from the bottom of the inning.
Blackburn gave up four runs, earned three and six hits in four innings.
It’s kind of turned back where we at least got really good bullpen efforts and didn’t get the offense as manager Bob Melvin said. We just have to time it right. There’s not much time left, but there’s still time to do it.
MOVE ROSTER
The Ashes chose RHP Miguel Romero to Triple-A Las Vegas to make way on the 28-man roster for RHP Michael Feliz, who was claimed Monday from waivers from the Red Sox.
TRAINERS ROOM
Athletics: Melvin announced that Chris Bassitt will come off the injured list and begin Thursday’s series finale, five weeks after the right-hander was hit in the head by a 100mph line drive. Bassitt underwent surgery in the days after he was hit on August 17 and recovered much faster than expected. This is something he’s been trying to do from the very beginning, Melvin said. To me, it’s a bit miraculous, but considering Chris Bassitt’s not so much.
NEXT ONE
Mariners RHP Chris Flexen (12-6, 3.66 ERA) makes his 29th start of the season. Flexing is 6-1 in 13 starts on the road. Cole Irvin (10-13, 3.94) has lost all three starts against Seattle this season. Each time, he has failed to make it to fifth.
—-
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229316
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]