from India to the world

On a pleasant September morning 25 years ago, in the heart of India’s Lutyens Delhi, four types of cricket balls lay on the rectangular table of a boardroom, waiting to be elected by 18 international delegates. Australia and New Zealand wanted the oval wicker ball; England wanted a size 3 football; India and Sri Lanka voted for a hard plastic ball, the size of a regular cricket ball; and Pakistan argued for a size larger.

Although the sticks were spaced, the four copies had one thing in common: they moved and they jingled, as if they were made for blind cricketers.

game changer

On the second and final day of the conference, before lunch, George Abraham, the man who mobilized the cohort, said: Gentlemen, I want to remind you why we were together today. We have all dreamed of having a blind cricket world cup. It would be a shame if a ball keeps us from having it. I suggest we start with one ball for the first tournament and review it if necessary.

When the group met after lunch, a New Zealand delegate suggested using the ball voted by India and Sri Lanka for the first world championship. And suddenly there was no opposition, says Abraham, 62, who left a career in advertising in the late 1980s to develop blind cricket in India.

[The sport offers blind children] not only fun, but also mobility, the ability to respond to sound and fair play George Abraham, Co-Founder, Association for Cricket for the Blind, India

On September 22, 1996, this historic conference brought cricketing nations together, standardized equipment and rules, and formed the World Blind Cricket Council, a global governing body to manage and direct the sport. It also stated that the first World Cup in 1998 would be hosted in the One Day International format in India, the home country of the competition.

Change perceptions

Abraham, himself a visually impaired cricket fanatic, was ecstatic. He was eager to do something to elevate people like himself, and he was determined the day in 1989 when he saw students at a school for the blind in Dehradun, Uttarakhand state, playing cricket with a regular ball and bat.

They were so engrossed in the game that every time they had a short break at school, they were playing outside, he says.

He saw that the sport had a lot to offer blind children. Not just fun, but mobility, the ability to respond to sound and fair play, he says. I realized it could become a great platform to show an image of a blind person that is very different from the existing stereotype of dark glasses and white cane.

Given India’s obsession with cricket, Abraham was also sure that the media would promote it and that blind cricket could create awareness about an underprivileged community.

Abraham worked from the start to transform blind cricket from a pastime to a professional sport. All I knew at the time from listening to BBC cricket commentary was that Australia and England had blind cricket teams, he recalls.

Inspired by radio commentary, visually impaired people played cricket in many forms. A common style was hitting a can with a wooden braille lei, aiming it at a kick, and scoring runs based on the step it fell on.

Having never played cricket blindly himself, Abraham wrote to British cricket commentator Brian Johnston who sent him a history and rules of the game in the UK which, along with input from umpire Swaroop Kishen Reu, helped formulate an adapted set of guidelines .

Murali Lal Mishra, a retired physical training instructor at the National Institute for Visually Handicapped in Dehradun in the late 1980s and early 1990s, proactively collaborated with a designer to develop the hard plastic ball, which weighed 85 grams and was delivered with about 36 metal bearings inside.

Although regular wooden wickets were initially chosen, it was found that blind players who rely on listening could not distinguish the sound of a ball hitting a bat from that of a ball hitting the wicket. Accordingly, for the first national tournament, which was held in December 1990 by 19 teams from all over India, metal wickets were used.

Manvendra Singh Patwal played as a batsman and wicketkeeper at the first blind cricket world cup in 1998. Photo: Manvendra Singh Patwal

Since then, national tournaments have been held every year and in 1993, Abraham announced that India would host the first blind cricket world cup five years later. In 1994, Abraham and D Ranganathan, a New Delhi chartered accountant and passionate cricketer, founded the Association for Cricket for the Blind in India, now known as Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

Off to the World Cup

Abraham recalls his fear one morning in 1995, when he woke up and realized that he might not be able to fulfill his promise that India would host the World Cup three years later. In a panic, I faxed a letter to the high commissions of all cricket-playing countries about my vision and asked if they were interested in participating, he says.

Australia replied within an hour, and the same year Abraham met the Australian Blind Cricket Council (now Blind Cricket Australia) in Sydney, where it was decided that India would hold a conference the following year for the seven blind cricket-playing countries to open the future for sport.

With two years to go, there was a lot of work to be done, from booking stadiums to getting teams allowed to travel and planning their stay. Everything depended on funding, which proved to be a major challenge.

[The world cup] is not just an event, but a life-changing tool for a blind person Manvendra Singh Patwal, batsman and wicketkeeper

Ranganathan calculated that the budget was about 12.5 million Indian Rupees (about $385,000 at the time), of which 40 percent was intended to come from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the rest from individual donations, corporate sponsorship and brand subsidies for the player outfits. , shoes, equipment and food.

The largest expense was accommodation for 21 members from each country at Hotel Kanishka, a four-star hotel that the Ministry of Tourism had offered under the Indian Tourism Development Corporation at a 30 percent discount.

A month before the tournament, much of the ministry’s funding was withdrawn. I was afraid how it would end, but I was also sure that I would not cancel the event, says Abraham. The Ministry of Tourism saved the rocking boat by offering organizers more than 70 percent off accommodation, leading to the historic tournament being renamed the Kanishka World Cup Cricket for the Blind.

Call to the guns

In the first league game on November 17, 1998, India defeated England without a loss. The team reached the semi-finals undefeated, but was defeated by the South African team, who also won the final. We literally cried at the defeat, says Manvendra Singh Patwal, who played as a batsman and wicketkeeper.

Patwal recalls that many onlookers were surprised when someone scored a limit or a six. Their response was: how can they do it? instead of ‘Wow, great,’ says Patwal. But the team was strengthened by the fact that everyone was cheering for their country.

The Blind Cricket World Cup is now also played in the T20 format and Bangladesh, Nepal and the West Indies have also come on board. India won its first One Day International in 2012 and is currently the champion in both formats. Ironically, while many countries enjoy the support of their government and cricket boards for blind cricket, the Indian government has yet to allocate a budget to develop the sport and fund its players; the governing body Board of Control for Cricket in India does not support the game.

India also has no blind cricket academies and not all blind schools, most of which are government-run, are interested or equipped to coach players, so professional training is hard to come by.

From his experience running the non-profit Blind Cricket Association, which hosts domestic tournaments for players, Patwal says the sport is still seen as a charity event. Players get paid peanuts and sponsorship is hard to come by.

It’s not just an event, but a life-changing tool for a blind person, he says. The confidence that the freedom of running around in the open ground gives us is unmatchable.

Updated: September 22, 2021, 3:33 am