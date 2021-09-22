Football training report: September 21

Event location: Outside practice fields

Format: Full pads

When more than a dozen freshmen from the Oregon soccer team took to the field for practice on Tuesday, they had a little extra wind in their sails from Saturday’s win at Stony Brook.

Six members of the 2021 recruiting class made their collegiate debuts in the Ducks’ victory over the Seawolves. Several others played their biggest roles to date, from Terrance Ferguson starting at tight end and catching a touchdown, to Byron Cardwell , Seven McGee and Jackson Powers Johnson contributing offensively after having previously played primarily in special teams.

The Ducks were also able to get playing time for a number of 2020 recruits who didn’t see the field at all last season, including Trey Benson , Jaden Navarrette , Marcus Harper II and Jaylan Jeffers . That’s at least 10 players who returned to practice this week, now knowing what it’s like to play in a college football game, and with an even better idea of ​​what to work on to get ready for their next chance.

Powers-Johnson had played mostly against special teams for the first two weeks of the season, apart from a four-second run against Fresno State when the center Alex Forsyth had cramps. Powers-Johnson played 15 snaps against Stony Brook, mostly during a taste of the future of the UO offensive line with Suamataia, Faaope Laloulu (below), Harper and Jeffers.

Respecting the challenges ahead in his career, Powers-Johnson also indicated that he came out of Saturday’s performance confident that he can compete at this level.

“It’s definitely college football, but I’ve learned that it’s just a game,” he said. “I want more, and I want to get out as much as possible and help my team. It was a great experience.”

Like Powers-Johnson, Ferguson has played in all three non-conference games this season. But he also played his biggest role to date against Stony Brook and set blocks for the spring CJ Verdell and Anthony Brown for Oregon’s first two touchdowns of the game before hitting a TD pass from Ty Thompson In the second half.

Ferguson said he’s built chemistry with Thompson over the past few months, not just in training, but in extra work they would meet outside of training.

“After working on it several times, it’s really cool to see it come to life,” said Ferguson.

Thompson also threw a touchdown pass to Don’t’e Thornton , payout for all the time Thompson said he invested in trying to recruit Thornton to Oregon after Thompson committed to the Ducks.

Thornton, Thompson, Ferguson and Powers-Johnson were perhaps not coincidentally among the large contingent of the 2021 recruits who finished high school early and enrolled in Oregon in time for this year’s spring training sessions.

“We all came ready to play,” Thompson said. “We saw the headlines ‘best class in school history’ and I don’t think we let that get to our heads. We came in and worked.”

Practice highlights: The first attack ended Tuesday’s training with a bang during a good-to-good period. Cardwell got some run with that group and had some really nice carries, and Brown zipped a pass to Devon Williams for a nice profit. With the two on the field, the defense had a little more success. Speaking of Williams, he had one of at least three circus catches in 1-on-1 drills. He fought for the ball with a defensive back, fell to the ground and kept in touch with the football to bring it in for a reception. And both Jaylon Redd and Thornton had wild grips with one hand.

Dontae Manning another field goal blocked. I have to think it’s only a matter of time before he can get one in a game. His departure time in that situation is just bizarre. Safety Max Wysockic earned some run with the travel crew to safety, and had an interception in a spell against the recon team.

Other observations: Last Tuesday, the Ducks seemed a little tense, wary of disappointment after the Ohio State win. This Tuesday, the team was just as eager to stay locked in after being dissatisfied with elements of the win over Stony Brook. But instead of being on edge again, players seemed largely satisfied with the level of focus and execution they saw from each other. After making the move to defense last week due to a string of injuries, DJ Johnson is back to cross training as both a tight end and a defensive end.

Interviews after the training:

Senior recipient Johnny Johnson III

freshman quarterback Ty Thompson