Tufts tennis teams want to get off to a promising start





Last weekend, both Jumbo tennis teams left their home fields next to Harleston Hall for games that lasted all weekend. While Tufts’ men’s tennis moved to Middlebury to face five other teams, Tufts’ women’s tennis shuttled to nearby Cambridge for a team of four. tournament at MIT. The women’s squad took on host MIT, as well as Amherst and 2021 NCAA runner-up Wesleyan. As this was their first chance to compete, Kate Bayard, 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Coach of the Year, wanted her team to be competitive, but also kept in mind that this was their first tournament. She didn’t overwhelm us with too much,” junior Maddie Suk said. “Play your best, focus on your game and cheer on your teammates,” was the message.” Picks registered nine women for singles and five duos for the weekend. Of those nine, four advanced to the round of 16, of junior Tilly Rigby and freshman Elle Christensen bend in the semi-finals and finals respectively. On the doubles side, Christensen and junior Casey Cummings had three convincing performances, winning their first two games with a total score of 164 and then through to the final with an 86 victory over a partnership of Wesleyan juniors. While Christensen and Cummings finished as runner up, there were a lot of silver linings in this first outing. Now that Tufts has had a year of exceeding expectations and moving on to the NCAA Final Four, the squad came out with confidence and go into the competition knowing they can play with anyone. The most important thing is trust,” said Suk. “It’s important for everyone on our team to be able to go to these tournaments and know that we can compete and beat these schools.” On the men’s side, 10 singles players and five duos took on enemies from Middlebury, Skidmore, RPI, Bates and Colby in a six-team battle over four singles brackets and two doubles flights. On the side of the singles, senior co-captain Isaac Gorelik ready as the second in the first group. In the fourth flight freshman Carlo Hayden had a memorable debut, because he worked his way to the finals but was forced to retire due to an untimely injury. At the end of the doubles game, junior Josh Belandres and freshman Derin Acaroglu won their first two matches in the first flight before dropping out to a Middlebury duo. In the second flight, partners senior Dylan Glickman and junior Rishabh Sharda proved their worth as the No. 1 seed. This army of two confused their four opponents, with no team getting more than four games from them all weekend. After a 82 win over a Middlebury partnership, Glickman and Sharda were crowned champions. The two had a clear chemistry within the lines, despite limited playing experience with each other. They closed the net really well, it’s a very energetic team,” said Gorelik. “Both have very strong returns. They just upset the kids. They were a lot of fun to watch.” Both teams are preparing for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Championships the weekend of October 11, with the women facing each other at Bowdoin and the men who fight at Colby.

