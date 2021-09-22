Decision to focus on field hockey pays off for Mia Clark, Canyon Hills

It was an interplay between dancing and hockey.

That was Mia Clark’s dilemma.

She loved to dance, but saw flyers around the campus of De Portola Middle School for hockey.

Her mother, Myda, thought a new after-school activity would be a good thing.

Hockey was new, different, and interesting, except for the rules, Mia said. You couldn’t hit the ball and you could only use one side of the stick.

I had danced for less than a year, but it was better than this new sport.

But Mom said she had to hold on a little longer.

Mia has had private hockey lessons. Slowly she started to like the sport.

Mias instructors said she might one day be well enough to receive a scholarship.

I wasn’t sure what that meant, so I stayed close to see what would happen, Clark said.

Now Clark, who played her freshman and sophomore years with the Serra High Conquistadors, is the leader for the new Canyon Hills Rattlers. Serra changed her name to Canyon Hills.

Canyon Hills and Clark are trying to win the old Serra Tournament, now officially the Serra/Canyon Hills Tournament, after losing the 2019 tournament final to Scripps Ranch.

The long-running Serra Tournament, the most prestigious hockey tournament in the province and a post-season preview, was not played last season due to the pandemic.

Scripps Ranch captured the last tournament played with a 2-1 lead in shootout goals.

On Saturday, the Rattlers and the other seven teams through to the championships will determine a champion. Canyon Hills (6-1) is ranked number 4 and plays San Marcos (6-2) at 8am

The other seeded teams are No. 1 Torrey Pines (7-1), No. 2 Canyon Crest Academy (6-2) and No. 3 Scripps Ranch (6-0-1).

The other teams in the bracket are Newport Harbor (2-3), La Costa Canyon (4-4) and La Jolla (4-1-1).

The games are at 8 and 9:15 a.m. The semi-finals are at 12:15 PM with the championship at 2:00 PM. Multiple fields in Canyon Hills are played with the championship game in the stadium.

Canyon Hills and Scripps Ranch are on the hunt for the tournament finals.

Last year, which was shortened to a spring sport by the coronavirus, Serra was 9-1 with Clark scoring four goals and providing four assists.

The 1-foot-3 junior has been transformed from dancer to leader for coach Laurie Berger.

As a freshman, Clark helped lead Serra to a 22-3 record, but a 2-1 loss in the Open Division championship final against Scripps Ranch wasn’t the end she expected. Clark scored 13 goals and assisted on four more as a ninth-grader.

I was intimidated that first year with Serra, Clark said. I was worried, but Mommy told me not to worry too much about it.

I went to a Scripps-Serra game in eighth grade and the game looked different to me. Bigger field, much bigger girls. I wasn’t sure if I could play there.

During the lockdown, Clark was able to keep busy with her club team, RUSH, after high schools in the United States were all closed and replaced with Zoom classes.

I was locked up for over a year, Clark said. I would have gone mad without club hockey.

The pandemic had a silver lining. Life slowed down, I spent more time with my family and it allowed me to focus on the little things.

And, admitted Clark, COVID boosted her motivation for her return to play for Canyon Hills.

I realize I played one season for Serra and was online for 18 months, Clark said. I will always miss the brown and gold skirts (Serras colors).

Clark has yet to pick a college to continue her playing career.

The former dancer is still amazed that college coaches even want to talk to her about playing.

I never thought I’d go to college hockey, Clark said. It’s just a different challenge, and I like challenges.

Clark plans to study English with a view to perhaps a career in law.

But not before the field hockey is over.

Not having hockey anymore would be a different world, Clark added. Hockey is the only thing that got me out with mom during the lockdown.

Monahan is a freelance writer.