Sharath Kamal takes a solid stance in the Manika Batra-TTFI controversy





India’s foremost paddler A Sharath Kamal is candid about the whole controversy surrounding the TTFI and Manika Batra. Without taking sides, Sharath pointed out where Batra was going wrong, as well as areas the federation should be working on that would benefit everyone.

India’s most experienced table tennis player A Sharath Kamal has finally opened up about the whole controversy surrounding Manika Batra and the TTFI, with the former arguing that no player should have a problem getting to the national camp, and the federation can’t whip up the players get until they have put in place a good system. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharath said: How often do they (federation) call the camps: in a year maybe up to 60 days. If you can’t give that to your national team, what can you do? When you consider that you play 200 days of the remaining 300 tournaments, you still have 100 days for your own personal training. It’s just about balancing things. Sharath and Suthirtha Mukherjee were the only players to participate in the pre-Olympic camp in Sonepat in June-July. G Sathiyan trained in Chennai and Batra trained in Pune. For me, the essential aspect of a national camp is to work together and get better together. We just can’t go too far. Of course, if Manika practices alone, or Sathiyan or Sharath train in Chennai, they can excel. But no one else benefits from that. The young ones – like Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath – should also benefit, and we should build that structure for them. You can’t just say, OK, I’ve done my part and I’ll walk away. You have to come to the camps where one helps the other get better, Sharath said. Later in Tokyo, Manika refused help from national coach Soumyadeep Roy, claiming that he had asked her to concede her match during a qualifying tournament. Instead of each of us having an individual fitness coach, why can’t there be just one fitness coach who supervises us? said Sharat. Of course you have your personal support staff, and also the differences with the national staff. Fine, but have your fitness coach talk to the national fitness coach and find out, or your personal coach talk to the national team coach and say, these are the things we’ve been working on, this is where I think he or she falls short, this is it kind of training we can think of. As a personal coach you know the player much better. So share that. And done with it. As for the TTFI, Sharath indicated that there is work to be done on their part as well. It is important to have the camp, but also to have physios, female physios and masseurs for female players, sparring partners, etc. We need a panel of coaches, at least 1-2 foreign coaches. We weren’t asking for something like five stars, these are the basics needed in any training camp. The national camp should be buzzing like a beehive where players should go, Sharath said. These rules are made for more or less one person; the others are pretty good. Also, if you look at table tennis in general, it’s a well-behaved crop with a few exceptions. So you don’t have to be so strict. Here they whip. As important as camps are, it’s up to the federation to give us the basics. You can whip if you have those things in place. Without those things in place, saying you have to attend a camp, with two days’ notice, isn’t the way to go. Meanwhile, Sharath said he has sent a list of requirements to the TTFI before the next camp is held. Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

