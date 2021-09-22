Barcelona: The Toxic Struggle Tearing a European Giant

When Joan Laporta was elected president of Barcelona in March, one of the first things he did was make it abundantly clear that Ronald Koeman was not playing into his long-term plans.

Six months later, he suggested that he was about to extend the Dutch manager’s contract for another year.

But six months and two weeks later, it seems the only thing keeping Koeman working is that he would be getting a huge paycheck. And that he is the center of attention – useful for the administration in times of crisis.

What on earth could have happened to bring about this lack of balanced thinking on the part of Laporta?

Unsurprisingly, money has a lot to do with it, or in the case of Barcelona, ​​the lack of it.

Let’s not mince words here. Barcelona is skin-colored, potless, coppery, broken. Finances determine much of what is decided.

But the situation between the president and the manager is getting so tense that the club is looking for alternatives and, depending on the next few results, they may have to use a large chunk of their small savings to get rid of a manager who doesn’t follow suit. the official line because he feels betrayed.

Roberto Martinez, who wants to stay with Belgium at least until the end of the Nations League campaign, is one of the candidates to replace him.

So how did we get to this point?

Laporta and Koeman met before the start of this season. Over lunch, Laporta asked the Dutchman to give him 14 days to decide whether or not the club would have him as manager or, to put it another way, 14 days to see if they could find someone they would like. liked. the job more than him.

Koeman’s agent Rob Jansen summed it up perfectly: “Imagine: I want to marry you, but I’m in doubt. Give me two weeks to find a better partner. If I can’t find the right person, we’ll get married anyway. .” !”

Barcelona were beaten 3-0 by German champions Bayern Munich in their opening match of the Champions League group stage

Of course he couldn’t. Laporta was in no mood to bring in Barça midfield legend Xavi at the time and had absolutely no chance of getting Julian Nagelsmann, who Laporta admires for his love of detail and his modern methods. He would never choose Barcelona over Bayern Munich, as he had already reached an agreement with the Bavarians.

So instead we now have a marriage of discomfort – and it’s fair to say the two haven’t quite walked into the sunset hand-in-hand since then to enjoy a lifetime of marital bliss.

The situation inherited from the previous regime means that the club is now very much between a rock and a hard place. Koeman would have been satisfied with a one-year contract. Previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu offered him – in his wisdom – two. Bad enough, but that was just to get you started.

The Dutch manager had a permanent contract as national coach of the Netherlands, forcing Barcelona to pay almost 6 million euros to release him. Only they didn’t have one, so Koeman decided to cough up the membership fee himself in August 2020, but only after he had agreed that he would get the full amount back if he did not get a third season with the club.

And it gets worse. Barcelona will have to pay even more if he is sacked early. Last week TV3 reported that a high severance payment – in total about 12 million euros – is on the table.

In other words, Koeman is paid well (and more or less the same amount) if he does the job, if he is fired, or if his contract is extended. Another terrible legacy of the Bartomeu era.

Logically, you’d think this would be the perfect time to shut the shutters and try to make the best of a bad job. However, this is the ego-driven world that is FC Barcelona; normal rules do not apply.

Despite knowing that getting rid of Koeman would have to put his hand very deeply into the currently very shallow pockets, Laporta changed course a few weeks ago by calling on journalists for an off-the-wall -record briefing on what was going to happen to the coach.

He told them he was willing to renew Koeman’s contract, but only on the condition that he return to possession-based Barcelona football, always use a 4-3-3 formation and start Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig more often. put. -upwards.

Laporta’s attempt to position himself not only as the man responsible for the club’s financial decisions, but apparently also as the person responsible for the manager’s football philosophy and future, is another sign of a club confusion lives.

It’s fine to say that Barcelona should play the Cruyff way, but what that exactly means has not been decided within the club now that football is faster and more physical. Koeman solves problems, is not an ideologue and does not tend to enter into that debate.

It wasn’t long before the manager learned about that briefing to reporters, not least because a collection of Barcelona journalists would never keep a bomb of this proportion to themselves, just because the president had told them it was off the record. And Laporta would have known that.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Laporta would have humiliated Koeman more or showed him less respect. The manager was not a happy man.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed in August that the Spanish club had 1.35 billion euros (1.15 billion) in debt

From then on, Koeman has taken every opportunity to remind anyone willing to listen that his belief is that he is the person who will do everything in his power to drag Barcelona out of their current situation.

It is he who has done everything the club has asked of him since his arrival, including overseeing the brutal cull of many of the club’s legends – Luis Suarez was thrown out in a phone call that, in all likelihood, lasted less than 90 seconds .

It is Koeman who was told he would face the loss of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann (a departure completed on the last day of the transfer window) and it was the Dutchman who also followed the club’s wishes through a huge importance to the young players coming through the system.

Koeman was quick to point out that he had no fewer than four teenagers on the pitch at the end of last week’s Champions League defeat to Bayern. Yusuf Demir (18), Alex Balde and Gavi (both 17) had then joined 18-year-old Pedri on the pitch, while El Mundo Deportivo said on the final whistle that Barcelona looked like a nursery.

The average age of the eleven against Granada in La Liga in the next match was 24, with seven under-21 players.

Of course, what he fails to mention is that his actions are the result of necessity rather than inspired innovation and that he was the first to ask the club for reinforcements (e.g. Georginio Wjinaldum) when he arrived.

While the youngsters have been loudly praised for their efforts against Bayern, the reality is that they only showed up at a time when the match was actually lost, which does not suggest that Koeman sees a policy of confidence in the youth as a solution to his problems.

Koeman, who has injured eight older players, including Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati (himself just 18), insists he will use the youth. Fans seem to accept that, despite the players not being ready to lead a team like Barcelona, ​​as they represent a more hopeful future than seeing the usual faces.

The situation is tense and – with varying levels of hypocrisy on both sides – the rope is stretched to the breaking point. Laporta gets tired of putting out all the fires that keep growing around the club every time Koeman opens his mouth, while the Dutchman, protected by a bulletproof contract, probably thinks ‘as you sow, you will reap’, and only just resist adding the phrase, “Come on then, fire me!”

For now, he continues to do his own thing.

After the game against Bayern, Laporta met with some key directors to discuss what could be done because he was so upset. Koeman had chosen a side to avoid a bad defeat rather than go for the win. For the first time in Champions League history, Barcelona did not have a single shot on target.

After the game, Koeman made no attempt to hide that fact. “If we had played opener, the loss would have been greater,” he said.

And it’s that absence of struggle and that level of acceptance from the likes of Koeman and defender Gerard Pique, who shrug and come out with phrases like “it is what it is” that drives Laporta to distraction. Therefore, the two men will never be able to sing from the same song sheet.

Damage control at home in the Champions League against any club – even mighty Bayern – is an abomination, a humiliating white flag for Laporta.

Koeman will say that you can’t turn a sow’s ear into a silk wallet and that he does his very best with what is available to him. His side are unbeaten in the league, two wins and two draws putting them seventh, six points behind reigning champions Atlético Madrid with two games in hand.

But against Granada on Monday, when they managed to squeeze in a last gasp 1-1 draw, a squad that featured the creative talents of Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong in midfield who were caught in 54 crosses. thrown, positively proves that in Koeman, Barcelona have a manager who does not fully believe in the style of the club.

So despite disagreeing, the football philosophy being apart, having a relationship that gets more and more toxic by the day, and constantly mocking each other, both men will likely be forced to continue working together.

But make no mistake, if Laporta had the money, plus someone who could replace Koeman, the Dutchman would be toast.

In this battle between where Barcelona should be (Laporta’s dream) and the reality of life that defines where they really are (Koeman), it’s hard to see how this can come anywhere near a happy ending. come.