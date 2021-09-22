Wylie team tennis beats Wall in interclass non-district midweek match





Wylie team tennis took care of business on Tuesday in their midweek, non-district game with a 17-2 win against Wall. The Class 5A No. 2 Bulldogs (24-1) dropped the No. 1 boys’ singles, Payne Smith, and No. 1 boys’ doubles, Smith and Bryson Hirt, but won the rest to build a strong Class 3A program defeat. Kate Delgado (No. 1), Kindall Alford (No. 3) and Kyla Flannagan (No. 6) all won 8-0 in the girls, while Brandon Cowling (No. 6) did the same in the boys’ singles. In doubles, Trevor Short and Connor Brown won 6-2, 6-1, Carly Bontke and Delgado won 6-1, 6-0, Stealey Crousen and Alford won 6-1, 6-2 while Marshall McPherson and SuhejlaQinami won 6-1, 6-0 in mixed doubles. “Won 17-2 against a very sloppy Wall team,” said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. “They beat some really good teams this year. Their guys were really good. Nice game to play in the middle of the week. Just what we needed.” The Bulldogs will return to District 4-5A on Saturday where they will receive the No. 19 Lubbock Monterey at 10 a.m Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. NOT DIRECTLY No. 2 Wylie 17, Wall 2 BOYS SINGLESPayne Smith, Wall, def. Trevor Short 8-6; Vincent Mercado, Wylie, def. Bryson Hirt 8-3; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Jack Duncan 8-3; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. Joe Malone 8-3; Logan Bible, Wylie, def. Mason Pullig8-2; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Will Alexander 8-0. BOYS DOUBLE GAMESmith/Hirt, Wall, def. Mercado/Bible 7-6(1), 7-6(8); Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Duncan/Pullig 6-2, 6-1; Rose/Grant Bristow, Wylie, def. Felger/Melone 6-2, 6-4. GIRLS SINGLESKate Delgado, Wylie, def. Grace Wilde 8-0; Makeda Marquardt, Wylie, def. Avery Jameson 8-4; Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Andie McCasland 8-0; suhejlaQinami, Wylie, def. Cadence Jost 8-1; Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Kennedy King 8-2; Kyla Flannagan, Wylie, def. Addi Killem 8-0. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMECarly Bontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Wilde/Jost 6-1, 6-0; Stealey Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. McCasland/Jameston 6-1, 6-2; Marquardt/Conover, Wylie, def. Harris/Hohenz. MIXED DOUBLE GAMEMarshall McPherson/Qinami, Wylie, def. Felger/King 6-1, 6-0. RECORDS Wall N/A; Wylie 24-1.

