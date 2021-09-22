Alek Manoah, Kiemaier controversy, playoff opportunities and other Blue Jays takeaways

Jordan Romano took a deep breath before missing his eighth ball in a row.

One away from victory, but one hit from defeat, the Blue Jays hoped for a necessary win, which was plunged briefly in the ninth. Toronto’s shutdown closer walked the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the inning, after quickly eliminating the first two Tampa Bay batters. But on Romano’s 25th pitch of the evening, he earned an exhale, causing a game-ending flyball from Joey Wendle’s bat.

The Jays teetered on the brink of a loss all evening by walking 11 Tampa batters, but ended Tuesday with a 4-2 win. Here are four takeaways from the series night’s win over the Rays:

1. Controversy before the game

Monday seemed like a pointless play. Kevin Kiermaier was eliminated by six steps, Alejandro Kirk tapped him in the chest and the inning ended with an unnecessary sliding at the plate. But here we are, we’ll talk about it Tuesday.

At second glance, Kiermaier scooped up a fallen scouting report at home plate and returned it to the Rays bench. When the Jays sent a batboy to ask for their card back, Tampa Bay per Arash Madani of Sportsnet. The Jays were not happy, according to Madani’s report, and the managers and general managers of both teams spoke on Tuesday morning. The dramatic ordeal continued into Tuesday’s pregame, overshadowing Toronto’s loss the night before and setting the stage for the rematch.

After Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Rays skipper Kevin Cash apologized to him, coach Pete Walker and GM Ross Atkins before the game.

“It’s agua under the bridge,” Montoyo said.

2. Manoah fights through Wild Six

Yandy Diaz swung through a high fastball in the second inning and Alek Manoah exhaled deeply as he spun off the mound. Manoah earned the whiff from a grueling second inning without a run, leaving the bases loaded.

The whole night, The Toronto starter got into and out of trouble on his own, earning few chases with the slider and missing out on fastball and substitutions. Manoah saw several pitches come in for strike three, but umpire Joe West disagreed on the placement of several, further frustrating and increasing the number of pitches. Toronto’s starter finished with seven strikeouts, six walks, five hits, but only two earned runs.

“I don’t think it was a commando fight,” Manoah said. “I was around the zone, nothing was sporadic, nothing was crazy, that’s just a really good ball club.”

When Manoah entered the dugout after blowing a fastball from Brett Philips to finish sixth, Montoyo met him with a bright high-five. After the game, Montoyo said the two days of extra rest may have affected Manoah, but despite the shaky command and early baserunners, the starter managed to give the Jays the necessary six innings for a bullpen day on Wednesday.

“What I learned again tonight,” said Montoyo. was that this boy is in. He won’t collapse if he gets in trouble.”

3. Blue Jays Lineup Scrapes Four

It was like one of those games. Some questionable early strike calls, line shots right into Rays’ gloves and baserunners stranded in scoring position – the recipe for a missed opportunity; a loss.

“Every time you beat the Rays, you have to play your A-game,” Montoyo said.

At one point, the Blue Jays had the 10 hardest hit balls of the game on Tuesday, but led by just one point. The Jays had been in touch twice with expected batting averages of over .600 coming out.

But, like Tuesday-evening’s pitching, the Blue Jays line-up didn’t wither – ending with four runs on eight hits and two walks. Teoscar Hernández gave up a George Springer insurance run in the eighth and the Jays overcame the misfortune of the early batted ball to deliver just enough attack for a win.

4. Watch Scoreboard

There are days left in the 2021 MLB regular season, and the Blue Jays are in the midst of a wild card race. At the end of Toronto’s game Tuesday, the Blue Jays were in a playoff spot for half a game, but the teams around them all won:

– The Boston Red Sox, who had the first wildcard spot, dropped four runs on former Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman to beat the New York Mets.

– The New York Yankees kept pace with a dominant seven-run victory over the Texas Rangers, their second straight win over Texas.

– Outside of the wildcard race looking in, the Mariners and Athletics started playing against each other at 9:40 AM ET.