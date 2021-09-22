Playing cricket in the scorching heat of Dubai

Dubai is no less than a hot oven at this time of year with temperatures reaching an unbearable 42 degrees, but with Indian Premier League action returning to the Emirates, cricketers have no choice but to sweat it out and all take necessary precautions to ensure that they do not succumb to heat stroke or other heat-related illnesses.

On Wednesday, two days after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets, the franchise posted a five-minute video of an exhibition match between RCB-A and RCB-B, a few days after the players had been removed from the game. Mandatory six-day quarantine has come to show how harsh and unforgiving the conditions are when players come out for their matches every day.

“38 to 42 degrees, the sun is shining on you + humidity & you’re still expected to play a game like it doesn’t really matter. How is that possible? Let’s check out What’s It Like,” RCB tweeted when they posted the video for IPL Bold Diaries.

More than 100 liters of bottled water are used to keep the 30-odd players hydrated throughout the four-hour match, not to mention the tons of other structures such as ice boxes, cold towels, ice vests and “many other forms of ice” that keep the player from “cooling off” in the desert heat.

Evan Speechly, explaining the process team physio, said: “It’s important that we adapt to the heat and humidity. When the boys came out of their isolation, it was very difficult to adjust. It was important to keep them hydrated. We try to encourage them to drink as much water as possible. We have a team of qualified doctors on our support staff who help our players keep up with the hot and humid conditions.”

Another member of the support staff said they use a “super-cooling towel” to make sure the players’ bodies don’t overheat.

“A super cooling towel must first be activated by placing it in ice-cold water and spinning it around and then wrapping it around the player (neck). This maintains your body temperature and keeps the player cool in this incredible heat. This also keeps the amount of heat loss under control. Ice boxes, cold towels, ice vests and many other forms of ice are used to keep the body temperature down.”

South African stalwart AB de Villiers, who had just spent nearly 90 minutes on the ground in the pre-season friendly, said: “When I got off the bus I thought it was going to be a crazy game of cricket in the middle of the day in the desert It was too hot, but after a while I just stopped thinking.”

He said it was a myth that players are more likely to take the airway in hot and humid conditions. “I have to say I’ve been guilty of such a swipe before (catches in the deep end), but when I’m playing for RCB or for the Proteas in a serious game, you don’t.”

Another RCB player KS Bharath said that as professionals we “train for this (heat). The preparations don’t just come on the floor. In the rooms we sit on the balconies for hours every day to acclimatize to the heat. It all adds up and makes you better prepared for the heat and humidity – it takes your confidence forward,” he said.