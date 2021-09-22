Sports
Playing cricket in the scorching heat of Dubai
Dubai is no less than a hot oven at this time of year with temperatures reaching an unbearable 42 degrees, but with Indian Premier League action returning to the Emirates, cricketers have no choice but to sweat it out and all take necessary precautions to ensure that they do not succumb to heat stroke or other heat-related illnesses.
On Wednesday, two days after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets, the franchise posted a five-minute video of an exhibition match between RCB-A and RCB-B, a few days after the players had been removed from the game. Mandatory six-day quarantine has come to show how harsh and unforgiving the conditions are when players come out for their matches every day.
“38 to 42 degrees, the sun is shining on you + humidity & you’re still expected to play a game like it doesn’t really matter. How is that possible? Let’s check out What’s It Like,” RCB tweeted when they posted the video for IPL Bold Diaries.
More than 100 liters of bottled water are used to keep the 30-odd players hydrated throughout the four-hour match, not to mention the tons of other structures such as ice boxes, cold towels, ice vests and “many other forms of ice” that keep the player from “cooling off” in the desert heat.
Evan Speechly, explaining the process team physio, said: “It’s important that we adapt to the heat and humidity. When the boys came out of their isolation, it was very difficult to adjust. It was important to keep them hydrated. We try to encourage them to drink as much water as possible. We have a team of qualified doctors on our support staff who help our players keep up with the hot and humid conditions.”
Another member of the support staff said they use a “super-cooling towel” to make sure the players’ bodies don’t overheat.
“A super cooling towel must first be activated by placing it in ice-cold water and spinning it around and then wrapping it around the player (neck). This maintains your body temperature and keeps the player cool in this incredible heat. This also keeps the amount of heat loss under control. Ice boxes, cold towels, ice vests and many other forms of ice are used to keep the body temperature down.”
South African stalwart AB de Villiers, who had just spent nearly 90 minutes on the ground in the pre-season friendly, said: “When I got off the bus I thought it was going to be a crazy game of cricket in the middle of the day in the desert It was too hot, but after a while I just stopped thinking.”
He said it was a myth that players are more likely to take the airway in hot and humid conditions. “I have to say I’ve been guilty of such a swipe before (catches in the deep end), but when I’m playing for RCB or for the Proteas in a serious game, you don’t.”
Another RCB player KS Bharath said that as professionals we “train for this (heat). The preparations don’t just come on the floor. In the rooms we sit on the balconies for hours every day to acclimatize to the heat. It all adds up and makes you better prepared for the heat and humidity – it takes your confidence forward,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/sports/playing-cricket-scorching-heat-dubai-1503010233.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]