Abilene High rejects Abilene Cooper in non-district tennis





Abilene High defeated Cooper 16-3 in a non-district tennis match Tuesday at the Cooper Courts. AHS improved to 21-6, before returning to District 2-6A to play in AHS courts against Wolfforth Frenship at 9:00 AM on Saturday. The Eagles are 4-0 in the quarter. It’s been great to get some match play this week, said AHS coach Stacy Bryan. It is not easy to play against our rivals in the city. These children are friends and know each other well. So I’m happy with the way my kids responded to the pressure. Cooper is well coached and always competes well. Now we are getting ready for our last two district games and the playoffs. Cooper (14-8) beat Demario Dawkins at number 1 in boys’ singles and Madi Gonzales at number 4 in girls’ singles. Gonzales and Tayln Hardy also won their doubles. I’m proud of my kids, said Cooper coach Trance Rosenquist. They played hard tonight. Cooper will face Lubbock-Cooper in a District 4-5A game in Wilson on Saturday at noon before playing Wylie in another District game in Wylie on Tuesday. NOT DIRECTLY Abilene High 16, Cooper 3 BOYS SINGLES Demario Dawkins, Cooper, def. Griffin Sullivan 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Jayton Aston, AHS, def. Josh Trujillo 6-2, 6-2; James Wellborn, AHS, def. Gavin Hagel 6-3, 7-5; Landon Morris, AHS, def. Bracken Foster 6-2, 6-0; Rogers, AHS, def. Jayden Palacios 6-1, 6-3; Ben Neie, AHS, def. Nathan Alvarado 6-2, 6-0. BOYS DOUBLE GAME Aston/Sullivan, AHS, def. Dawkins/Hail 6-2, 6-2; Morris/Wellborn, AHS, def. Trujillo/Foster 6-0, 6-0; Neie/Roland Rivera, AHS, def. Alvarado/Moreno 6-1, 6-4. GIRLS SINGLES Kaitlyn Strain, AHS, def. Helena Bridge 6-4, 6-2; Charlie Anderson, AHS, def. Kaylee Connally 6-4, 6-4; Halle Smith, AHS, def. Talyn Hardy 6-3, 6-3; Madi Gonzales, Cooper, def. Holland Wiggins 7-5, 7-6 (7); Taylor Nevitt, AHS, def. Claire Smothermon 8-2; Caelan Barbarick, AHS, def. Bella Gillett 8-3. GIRLS DOUBLE GAME Strain/Anderson, AHS, def. Bridge/Connally 7-5, 6-2; Hardy/Gonzales, Cooper, Smith/Barbarick 6-3, 6-4; Nevitt/Barrett, AHS, def. Gillitt/Smothermpon 6-3, 6-2. MIXED DOUBLE GAME Wiggins/Frank Fang, AHS, def. Nathan Wooten/Especita 6-1, 6-2. RECORDS Abilene High 21-6; Cooper 14-8.

