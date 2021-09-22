Field hockey remains dominant, while women’s football falls short

As Northwestern students from around the world flock back to campus, Wildcat sports are in full swing, preparing for the return of fans to the stands.

Some teams have had success while others have teased, foreshadowing the challenges ahead of the Big Ten season. Field hockey aims to secure an NCAA championship, and volleyball and cross-country opened their season with impressive finishes. Meanwhile, women’s football suffered a nail-biting loss.

We updated you last week about the starts NOW’s fall sports season here’s everything that’s happened since then.

No. 4 Field Hockey Continued Its Hot Streak With A 5-1 Win Over California

Field hockey (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) bolstered its No. 4 NFHCA rankings for the season with a dominant road win in Berkeley, California, giving the team a five-game win early in the season.

By beating Cal 16-3, the group emphasized its offensive versatility with five different players scoring goals throughout the match. including sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year 2020 had a great fastbreak goal in the third quarter, bring the Cats closer to victory.

With only one goal allowed, the defensive zone once again held out against the opponent. Second-year goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz secured her sixth win of the season, posting two shots the entire game.

The Cats have suffered just one defeat after this weekend’s games, but their biggest challenge yet awaits with Friday’s game against Rutgers, marking their Big Ten Conference season opener. A win over the No. 10 Scarlet Knights NOW offers the potential to send a resounding message across the conference.

women’s volleyball

Volleyball closed the weekend with a successful 2-1 record at the Chicago Cup at the Welsh-Ryan Arena, with a shutout win over Loyola and a 3-1 win over Illinois-Chicago. Despite a 2-3 loss to DePaul,Northwestern Junior Temi Thomas Ailara led offensive scoring with 20 kills in the match.Redshirt junior Hanna Lesiak led the group’s defensive zone, recording 15 digs in addition to 12 kills over the Blue Demons.

After winning two out of three last weekend, the squad is set for a series of home games in the coming weeks before hitting the road to take on Maryland and Penn State.

NOW is entering its hard slate this year with valuable momentum, starting with the conference house opening game against No. 12 Nebraska on Wednesday. With the loss of many starters from the 2020-21 season, Cats’ solid performance at the Chicago Cup shows promising signs for the remainder of the season.

Cross-country skiing

Cross country is their early season success at the Redbird Invite with a runner-up finish. The race was the first 6K race of the season for Cats, and the squads’ dominant performance shows progress under coach Jill Miller in her third year at the helm.

The Cats placed all scoring runners in the top 22, a marked improvement from their 2019 performance at the invitation, where they finished fifth with one runner in the top 22. Senior Rachel McCardell took an individual win with a PR time of 20:20 while junior Kalea Bartolotto secured third place with a PR of 20:50.

NOW is looking to build on their success at the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, next week.

women’s football

Women’s soccer came up short in a 2-1 loss to Iowa on the road Sunday, despite grabbing an early lead in the second half courtesy of sophomore midfielder Ingrid Falls goal with less than 30 minutes left in the game.

However, the Hawkeyes reacted quickly with two own goals to take the lead. Although NU defeated Iowa 8-7 on goal, they couldn’t connect in the last minutes to record the score.

The heavy road loss takes the Cats to a record .500, similar to their 2020-21 campaign. With an upcoming away game against Penn State, NU is currently ranked 12th in the goals allowed conference, must have a stronger presence in defense to put themselves back in the victory column.

