Sports
LATTA BUTTERFLY OPEN SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Congratulations to all our champions of LATTA Butterfly Open August 28, 2021!!!
LATTA IS OPEN DAILY, EVEN ON BIG HOLIDAYS……FOR FUN, FRIENDLY AND FANTASTIC TABLE TENNIS! Open from 7am to 11pm (closing time is flexible as I’m easy and cool). Sometimes we are still open after midnight, the last member closes! We have great open play at 3pm and beyond, especially in the evenings on weekdays. If you are recreational or lower, mornings from 9am to 12 noon are recommended. But come whenever you want, I’ll try to match you with another member. We have all levels! In addition, every Wednesday we have a group of 1800-2000 players who meet from 1-5 pm. If you are 1700+, you are certainly invited to participate in the Wednesday afternoon promotion! After 5 p.m. the great action continues! Call or text me at 626-927-8670 for more information.
LATTA BUTTERFLY OPEN SAT, SEPT. 25, 2021 (2 STAR USATT SUITABLE TOURNAMENT!!! SIGN UP NOW!
As always, in all events, 2 players advance from the preliminary round! Singles events are U10500RR, U1250RR, U1500RR, U1700R, U1900RR, U2050RR, U2150 & U2300RR!!! PRICE $$$ in events U1450RR to U2300RR! Large 2 Foot Marble Trophies in Events U1050RR to U1500RR!
Butterfly white R40+ 3 star balls, sponsored by Butterfly Bowmar Sports
Register now at www.omnipong.com or call or text me at 626-927-8670!
WEEKLY SATURDAY U2150 ROUND ROBINAT 10:10!
Our next round robin (RR) is on Saturday October 2nd! Our RR’s are a great success! Plan to participate every Saturday except on a tournament day. Very nice and friendly! There are many players at different levels with different styles to play against! See how you stack up against some of the better players in the area! It’s unofficial, so leave whenever you want. If you would like to play in a RR, please call or text me at (626) 927-8670, or email [email protected] Advance notice is appreciated, but not required. Just show up! Only $6 for club members; 10 euros for non-members.
September 18 U2150RR results (total 27 players!)
1NS: Chris McFoy
2nd: Helen Huic
3rd: Brendan Ross/Huang Haijun
Your continued loyalty and support are greatly appreciated!
LATTA President
2004 & 2000 American Olympian
1994-2007 US National Team
Pan Am Games Gold/Silver/Bronze Medalist (7 Total)
3-time US Women’s National Doubles Champion
US & CA Table Tennis Hall of Fame Inductee (2014)
USATTWest Region Tournament Sanctioning Coordinator (2018 to present)
Address:
LATTA
10180 Valley Blvd.
El Monte, CA 91731
(behind El Monte Carwash)
