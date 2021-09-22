Oakland As Game #151: As lost to Seattle Mariners again, 5-2





The Oakland Ash still can’t solve the Seattle Mariners. The Ashes lost to the Mariners for the 10th time in 14 attempts this season this season. Tonight was a 5-2 loss in which Oakland went hitless with runners in scoring position, the second night in a row they went quietly against Seattle at the Coliseum. *** Click here to rewatch tonight’s Game Thread! *** The knockout punch came in the 4th inning. With the score tied 1-1, as starter Paul Blackburn gave up a leadoff triple and came off the beach one at bat. Instead, a walk, another triple and a single got three runs left to give the Mariners a lead that they would never relinquish. blackburn: 4 ip, 4 runs (3 earned), 5 Ks, 1 BB, 6 hits, 83 pitches, 89.4 mph The first run was even more frustrating. In the 2nd inning, Blackburn had runners at the corners with two outs and two strikeouts on the batter, and he skipped a pickoff pitch past first base. That scored the man from third base with an unearned run, and two pitches later, the batter struckout to end the frame. Oaklands bullpen held out for five innings with only one run, but like last night, the comeback never materialized. Sam Mol was particularly impressive, throwing two scoreless while striking out three and eliminating one of his two baserunners. Sergio Romo allowed a solo home run in the 9th to give Seattle an extra insurance run. On the attack, the As made some hard contact, but were unable to string together rallies. A pair of singles with two outs in the 4th inning was followed by a loud groundout, and doubles in each of the 8th and 9th also stranded, 0-for-5 in total with runners in scoring position. Their lone runs came on a pair of homeruns, but no one was on base for either of them, once in the 1st inning and again in the 4th. The first thing was done Matt Olson, which briefly gave Oakland a lead before Seattle tied it with their unearned run at Blackburn. Olson set a new high in his career with his 37th long ball of the season, and it’s also the fourth time this year he’s gone deep against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. It was Olson’s MLB-leading 21st homer from lefty pitchers this summer, putting him in rare historic company. After Seattle took the lead in the top of the fourth, starling march answered with a solo shot in the bottom half. Overall, the match was similar to last night. The Mariners took the lead in the early innings, while their lefty starter and their bullpen controlled the Ash lineup. lose ground Oakland was supposed to pick Seattle this week, but so far that hasn’t happened. All other Wild Card teams won tonight, so the Ashes lost ground and now have three games from the Second Wild Card with 11 to play, and the Mariners caught them in the standings with identical records. Mathematically, it’s still not over, but they’re going in the wrong direction and the remaining hopes are getting weaker by the day. So… there’s a Rally Goose here. The owner of the costume is Dave Tighe. His friend, Mike Yama, is wearing it tonight. Tighe started renting the costume for Bay to Breakers about 20 years ago and eventually bought it. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BCZDxPR2Lt Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) September 22, 2021

