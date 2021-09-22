Sports
College Football Playoff Expansion Meeting May Not Be Held As Resistance To Process Grows
Not only could the College Football Playoff expansion be delayed as expected, but the CFP Board of Managers — the ones needed to vote to approve a 12-team playoff — could be asked not to even go to Chicago. flying for the previously scheduled meeting on September. 28, sources tell CBS Sports.
The disparity between stakeholders is so great right now that the possibility of a unanimous vote next Tuesday by the board of directors — made up of university presidents and chancellors — seems like a longshot, sources tell CBS Sports. It has come to the point where even holding the meeting can turn out to be a worthless undertaking.
“We’ll find out tomorrow,” CFP director Bill Hancock said Monday night. ‘We’ll see if they get there. It might be 50-50. It’s complex. We knew it would happen.’
CBS Sports reported earlier this month that the CFP expansion is unlikely to be approved at next week’s meeting, a meeting originally thought to be planned to stamp an expanded 12-team playoff field. .
What has become clear in recent days is why.
The CFP Management Committee — the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick — could formally recommend expansion on Tuesday after a scheduled meeting in Dallas. However, an appeal among committee members held last week led to what has been called a broadcast of the grievances.
The problems have become known.
Media rights
ESPN has five years left on its original 12-year CFP deal of $7.2 billion. The overwhelming preference of the commissioners is to maximize their profits by extension by involving multiple partners in the bidding.
There is significant support to run the remaining five years and bid the extended play-off. Allowing multiple partners to bid for the extended postseason would resemble the models used by the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL.
One of the other options is to allow ESPN to purchase additional playoff games at an above-market price within the 12-year term, sources tell CBS Sports. That “buy” would be an increase from seven games in the current deal — three playoff games and four New Year’s six games — to 11 games in a 12-team playoff. The fastest way to start a comprehensive CFP is in 2023.
The CFP could also tell ESPN it might only get half the rights, allowing multiple partners to bid on the other half.
Player safety
Specific, important issues have been identified. A senior source tells CBS Sports that commissioners have yet to do their due diligence regarding the well-being of students and athletes when it comes to playing what could be a record 17-game season. Medical personnel are not properly enlisted to assess a team that would play for two consecutive months without a break if it had an early goodbye week.
As suggested, the first round play-in games would be held a week after the conference championship games. However, the chances of playing a 17-game season for any team in a 12-team playoff are slim.
academics
Playing soccer during finals in December has been a concern since the start of the BCS in 1998. An expanded CFP would add more games. Athletes could potentially be four games into the playoffs.
Winterize
There are potential issues with scheduling playoff games in on-campus stadiums for people in the North and Midwest. Concerns include freezing of pipes in irrigation systems with sand in the bathroom. A source says the cost to winterize such stadiums is $10 million to $12 million per stadium, and the process would take two years.
That problem could be solved by declaring conferences a central location within the conference footprint for play-in games. Examples: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Pac-12, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Big Ten and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC.
Winterization is less of a concern than the others. The NHL played five Winter Classic games in college stadiums in January.
The Rose Bowl
The patience seems to have run out to allow the Granddaddy of ’em All access to his traditional partners (Big Ten, Pac-12) at his traditional time (January 1 at 5:00 PM ET). In an extended play-off, the games themselves are considered more important than the locations where they are played.
It looks like the Rose Bowl will either be part of the extended playoff – placed in the bracket at the whim of stakeholders – or played outside the CFP.
As suggested, the expanded playoff would include the top six ranked conference champions, followed by six major teams determined by the CFP rankings. The four highest-ranked conference champions would receive first-round byes.
The 12-team proposal was thought to level the playing field. The Pac-12 would have better access. In most years, his champion would almost certainly be in the top six. Notre Dame would have its best entry ever, only needing to finish in or around the top 12 to get a bid. The top-ranked Group of Five champions would basically be assured of a spot with the potential for other Group of Five teams to get on the field as well.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-expansion-meeting-may-not-be-held-as-resistance-to-process-grows/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]