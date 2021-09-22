College Football Playoff Expansion Meeting May Not Be Held As Resistance To Process Grows

Not only could the College Football Playoff expansion be delayed as expected, but the CFP Board of Managers — the ones needed to vote to approve a 12-team playoff — could be asked not to even go to Chicago. flying for the previously scheduled meeting on September. 28, sources tell CBS Sports.

The disparity between stakeholders is so great right now that the possibility of a unanimous vote next Tuesday by the board of directors — made up of university presidents and chancellors — seems like a longshot, sources tell CBS Sports. It has come to the point where even holding the meeting can turn out to be a worthless undertaking.

“We’ll find out tomorrow,” CFP director Bill Hancock said Monday night. ‘We’ll see if they get there. It might be 50-50. It’s complex. We knew it would happen.’

CBS Sports reported earlier this month that the CFP expansion is unlikely to be approved at next week’s meeting, a meeting originally thought to be planned to stamp an expanded 12-team playoff field. .

What has become clear in recent days is why.

The CFP Management Committee — the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick — could formally recommend expansion on Tuesday after a scheduled meeting in Dallas. However, an appeal among committee members held last week led to what has been called a broadcast of the grievances.

The problems have become known.

Media rights

ESPN has five years left on its original 12-year CFP deal of $7.2 billion. The overwhelming preference of the commissioners is to maximize their profits by extension by involving multiple partners in the bidding.

There is significant support to run the remaining five years and bid the extended play-off. Allowing multiple partners to bid for the extended postseason would resemble the models used by the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

One of the other options is to allow ESPN to purchase additional playoff games at an above-market price within the 12-year term, sources tell CBS Sports. That “buy” would be an increase from seven games in the current deal — three playoff games and four New Year’s six games — to 11 games in a 12-team playoff. The fastest way to start a comprehensive CFP is in 2023.

The CFP could also tell ESPN it might only get half the rights, allowing multiple partners to bid on the other half.

Player safety

Specific, important issues have been identified. A senior source tells CBS Sports that commissioners have yet to do their due diligence regarding the well-being of students and athletes when it comes to playing what could be a record 17-game season. Medical personnel are not properly enlisted to assess a team that would play for two consecutive months without a break if it had an early goodbye week.

As suggested, the first round play-in games would be held a week after the conference championship games. However, the chances of playing a 17-game season for any team in a 12-team playoff are slim.

academics

Playing soccer during finals in December has been a concern since the start of the BCS in 1998. An expanded CFP would add more games. Athletes could potentially be four games into the playoffs.

Winterize

There are potential issues with scheduling playoff games in on-campus stadiums for people in the North and Midwest. Concerns include freezing of pipes in irrigation systems with sand in the bathroom. A source says the cost to winterize such stadiums is $10 million to $12 million per stadium, and the process would take two years.

That problem could be solved by declaring conferences a central location within the conference footprint for play-in games. Examples: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Pac-12, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Big Ten and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC.

Winterization is less of a concern than the others. The NHL played five Winter Classic games in college stadiums in January.

The Rose Bowl

The patience seems to have run out to allow the Granddaddy of ’em All access to his traditional partners (Big Ten, Pac-12) at his traditional time (January 1 at 5:00 PM ET). In an extended play-off, the games themselves are considered more important than the locations where they are played.

It looks like the Rose Bowl will either be part of the extended playoff – placed in the bracket at the whim of stakeholders – or played outside the CFP.

As suggested, the expanded playoff would include the top six ranked conference champions, followed by six major teams determined by the CFP rankings. The four highest-ranked conference champions would receive first-round byes.

The 12-team proposal was thought to level the playing field. The Pac-12 would have better access. In most years, his champion would almost certainly be in the top six. Notre Dame would have its best entry ever, only needing to finish in or around the top 12 to get a bid. The top-ranked Group of Five champions would basically be assured of a spot with the potential for other Group of Five teams to get on the field as well.