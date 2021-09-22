Army veteran’s hockey novel celebrates sports as rehabilitation for wounded warriors

Arriving at Grafenowoehr Training Area in 2009, author and Army veteran Brad Huestis started a grassroots hockey team that he coached and played for a decade. (Brad Huestis)

The role of sport in rehabilitating wounded warriors is explored in a new novel that combines a former paratrooper’s love of ice hockey with his experiences in an American military community in the German state of Bavaria.

Ahab: A Hockey Story,” by Brad Huestis, tells the story of an American soldier who loses his leg in an accident while parachuting in Poland with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during an exercise. The book gives readers a taste of what troops go through as they recover from a serious injury and the important role sport can play in its treatment.

Members of the Bavarian military community will find many familiar scenes in the book, such as the iconic Grafenwoehr Training Areas water tower and Oktoberfest, which Huestis, 54, of Spring Hill, Fla., based on his own experience.

The retired Lieutenant Colonel served as a paratrooper, gunnery and judge attorney and received the Bronze Star Medal in Iraq before transitioning to a civilian role and providing legal services to troops in Grafenwoehr.

The story is 100% fictional, but the background is 100% real, he said in a recent phone interview about the book.

Set in 2013, the novel recounts real-life events such as the Boston Marathon bombing that happened that spring.

Ahab: A Hockey Story, by Army veteran Brad Huestis, gives readers a taste of what troops go through as they recover from a serious injury and the important role sports can play in their treatment. (Brad Huestis)

The main character of the book, Cpl. Will Foley has a love of hockey that reflects Huestis’ passion for the sport. When he arrived at Grafenwoehr in 2009, he started a foundation team which he coached and played for a decade.

There is still a team there called the Bayern Rangers, he said. I called them the BMC Rangers in the book.

Many of the soldiers who played hockey in Germany were wounded warriors going through the military’s medical service, Huestis said.

I had several players on the board at once, and in the JAG office we helped soldiers through that process, he said. Some soldiers fought to stay inside and others fought for benefits when they were released.

Foley has its own challenges. He crash lands on a parachute jump, has a leg amputated, and the military bills him for his damaged equipment.

It’s not something that happens to that extent in real life, but Huestis said he knew troops were being charged for damaged equipment after being injured in training.

That’s one of the things about military life, he said. If you are in good graces with the chain of command you will get awards and promotions and you will be sent to school, and if you are in their ill grace they will lock you up and make life very difficult.

Foley’s prosthetic leg, which allows him to excel as a member of the hockey team, was not inspired by Huestis’ real life.

I found someone on YouTube who skated with a prosthesis, he said. It looked like it was going very rough. He didn’t have much stability.

But, Huestis said, that doesn’t mean there won’t be amputees who can skate well using advanced technology.

It raises ethical concerns once we have the technology that makes this possible, he said, noting that some disabled athletes may have an advantage with the right prosthesis.