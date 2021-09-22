MPs visit Lugogo sports facility, hold brainstorming meeting with National Council of Sports





Members of parliament in the sports and education committee paid a courtesy visit to the National Sports Council (NCS) on Tuesday 21.NS September 2021 in Lugogo in the city of Kampala. The members, 16 in number, led by the deputy chairman of the committee Hon. eng. Abigaba G. Mirembe then made an introductory tour of all NCS facilities in the area. dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the general secretary of the National Council for Sport, led the tour designed to give parliamentarians an idea of ​​the sports facilities in Lugogo, arguably the best home to most of the country’s sports disciplines. < class=""> dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel ((third from right) explains to MPs at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo Kampala [Credit: David Isabirye] Facilities visited included the MTN Sports Arena Lugogo and offices, the headquarters of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the hostel in Lugogo, a volleyball court, gym, hockey pitch, cricket pitch and the tennis courts. Afterwards, the delegation held a closed-door meeting with National Council of Sports (NCS) management at Copper Chimney Restaurant, still in Lugogo. < class=""> Members of Parliament at the Sports Arena in Lugogo David Isabirye < class=""> dr. Patrick Bernard Ogwel (far left) with some MPs on the Sports and Education Committee David Isabirye Kawowo Sports noted that some of the pertinent issues raised and discussed at the meeting were the urgent need to amend the outdated Sports Act of 1964 which still considers sports and games as mere leisure, increased funding for the National Council for Sport, improvement of sports facilities in Lugogo and among others in the countryside. Bukomansibi Member of Parliament, Hon. Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo, also the shadow minister of sports in the opposition government, cited the introductory tour and meeting as the start of the long journey to clean up the sports subsector. < class=""> MPs Geofrey Kayemba (left) and Michael Kakembo during the tour of sports facilities in Lugogo David Isabirye Members of Parliament from the Sports and Education Committee visited the sports facilities around Lugogo and we found them in a sorry state. There is a need to amend the existing sports law, lobby for more money for sports and improve the sports facilities where the games are found. Hon. Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo, Bukomansibi Member of Parliament and shadow minister of sports in the opposition government < class=""> MP Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo addresses the media at Copper Chimney Hotel in Lugogo David Isabirye Hon. Michael Kakembo Mbwatekamwa, the Member of Parliament of the Entebbe Municipality, another member of the Sports and Education Committee, also retaliated for the urgent need to amend the Sports Act of 1964, increase funding for sports and consider all games in equal terms. In Uganda, we are not allowed to prioritize the funds allocated to certain games. All games are equal. We don’t have small or big games. Whether it’s football, boxing, hockey, rugby, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball or netball, all games should be eligible for equal funding. There is also a need to increase funding per sport and to improve the existing sports law. From this tour we realized that the sports facilities and offices of associations are in a very dire condition. Something urgent needs to be addressed. Hon. Michael Kakembo Mbwatekamwa, Member of Parliament of the Municipality of Entebbe < class=""> Hon. Michael Kakembo (MP Entebbe Municipality) denounced the deplorable state of sports facilities in the country David Isabirye There is more to do with more strategic meetings, brainstorming symposia and general lobbying to improve the sports subsector. This will certainly require a collective effort from all parties involved. < class=""> MPs enter the Lugogo Cricket Oval during the inspection tour David Isabirye < class=""> MPs at Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) headquarters in Lugogo [Credit: David Isabirye] < class=""> The Lugogo Hostel is currently in a sorry state David Isabirye < class=""> Some National Council of Sports officials and MPs in a group photo after the meeting David Isabirye Membership Committee Education and Sports (2021-2022): chair : Hon. John Twesigye Ntaubira (North Province)

: Hon. John Twesigye Ntaubira (North Province) Vice President: Hon. Abigaba Cuthbert Mirembe (Kibale Province) Members: Hon. Agnes Acibu (Padyere Province), Hon. Molly Asiimwe Musiime (Rwampara County), Hon. Dorothy Nyakato (Kitagwenda), Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro (Youth National), Hon. Jane Awich (Kaberamaido), Hon. Josyline Kamateneti (Ntungamo), Hon. James Kubeketerya (Bunya County East), Hon.Philiphs Lokwang (Illukol Napore West County), Hon. Abdul Mutumba (Kiboga West County), Hon. Isaac Etuka (Upper Madi), Hon. Taban Sharifah Aate (Koboko), Hon. Lilian Paparu Obiale (Arua), Hon. Annet Katusiime Mugisha (Bushenyi), Hon. Tibasiimwa Joram (western), Hon. Henry Aggrey Bagiire (Bunya West), Hon. Beatrice Akello (Agago), Hon. Emmanuel Ongiertho (Jonam County), Hon. Lee Denis Oguzu (Maracha County), Hon. Brendah Nabukenya (Luwero), Hon. Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West), Hon. Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda North), Hon. Micheal Kakembo (Municipality of Entebbe), Hon. Rev. NS. Charles Onen (Group East), Hon. Geofrey Macho (Busia Municipality), Hon. Silas Aogon (Kumi Municipality), Hon. Ronald Aled Akugizibwe (Buruli County), Hon. Jonathan Ebwalu (Soroti West Division) < class=""> MPs in a closed-door meeting with National Council of Sports officials David Isabirye < class=""> The Hockey Playground in Lugogo David Isabirye < class=""> MPs at the Lugogo Cricket Oval during the inspection of sports facilities David Isabirye Related

