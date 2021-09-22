Reigning state champions in singles help tennis team subdue West Eagles Service

Alaska’s reigning high school champions picked up wins on Tuesday to propel the West Eagles past Service High at a Cook Inlet Conference tennis meeting at the Alaska Club East.
Charlie Rush fended off a challenge from Ulysses Escobar and triumphed 6-3, 7-5 in boys’ singles, and Athena Clendaniel stopped Azra Pedalino 6-0, 6-4 in girls’ singles.
Their wins helped West to a 6-3 team win, the Eagles’ second of the week — on Monday they defeated Eagle River 6-3.
In other action, South defeated Bartlett 8-1 on Tuesday.
West 6, Service 3 (Tuesday)
Guys #1 Singles — Charlie Rush (W) beats. Ulysses Escobar (Se) 6-3, 7-5
Guys #2 Singles — Nolan Beeler (Se) beats. Zach Schaffer (W) 6-2, 6-4
Girls #1 Singles – Athena defeats Clendaniel (W). Azra Pedalino (Se) 6-0, 6-4
Girls #2 Singles — Ruth Green (W) def. Sophia Nagl-Mermstein (Z) 6-0, 6-0
Guys #1 Double — Cyrus Clendaniel/Jude beats Cebrian (W). Quinn Guyer/Phoenix Perkins (Z) 6-3, 6-2
Guys #2 Double — defeats Kai Binder/Leo Zimmer (W). Ryan Wesley/Jack Wrigley (Z) 6-1, 6-2
Girls Double #1 — Eva Lief/Antonia Yu (W) def. Daniella Garnica/Amelia Shen (Z) 6-0, 6-0
Girls Double #2 — defeats Ema Peterson/Selena Oezcan (Se). Lauren OLeary/Lillian Yang (F) 7-6(5), 6-4
Mixed Doubles — Toby Lochner/Allya Pedalino (Se) def. Will Sedwick/Ava Smith 6-1, 6-1
South 8, Bartlett 1 (Tuesday)
Boys Singles #1 — Jack Baker (S) won by default
Boys Singles #2 — beats Kyle Fisk (S). Xeng Hair (B) 6-0, 6-1
Girls Singles #1 — beats Abbie Hemry (S). Haley Chadwick (B) 6-0, 6-2
Girls Singles #2 — Madison Griffin (S) beats. Shelly Xiong (B) 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles #1 — JD Lincoln/Lochlan Mullen (S) won by default
Boys Doubles #2 — Spencer Hemry/Lachlan Kotarski (S) won by default
Girls Double #1 — Lyndze Hatcher/Allison Pogue (B) beats. Faith Felton/Joy Saugier (S) 6-0, 6-0
Girls Double #2 — defeats Katrina Bush/Ellie Kennedy (S). Joan Cruz/Tina Vue (B) 3-6, 6-0, 1-0
Mixed Doubles — beats Ryder Skaaren/Dani Jameson (S). Gianluca Durso/Lily Teissonniere (B) 7-5, 6-1
West 6, Eagle River 3 (Monday)
Boys Singles 1 — Ayan beats Cebrian (W). Charlie Wallace (ER) 6-2, 6-2
Boys Singles 2 — Nate Walser (ER) beats. Kian Flynn (F) 6-3, 6-1
Girls Singles 1 — Athena Clendaniel (W) won by default
Girls Singles 2 — Lauren OLeary (W) defeats. Evelyn Montero (ER) 6-3, 6-4
Boys Doubles 1 — Cyrus Clendaniel/Jude beats Cebrian (W). Spencer Love/Korben Sender (ER) 6-1, 7-5
Boys Double 2 — Kai Binder/Leo Zimmer (W) def. Jack Wallace/Thomas Maloy (ER) 6-2, 7-6
Girls Doubles 1 – Sarah Von Lurte / Skyler McCasland (ER) def. Antonia Yu / Armine Kardashyan (F) 6-2, 6-4
Girls Doubles 2 — Lilly Singleton/Katherine Jimenez (ER) defeats. Alice Kim/Ruth Green (W) 7-5, 6-3
Mixed Doubles — Defeats Will Sedwick/Ava Smith (W). Kai Slama/ Amanda Michener (ER) 6-0, 6-2