Rogers shines on a 7 2/3-inning gem in Miami (updated)

For just the sixth time this season, a nationals starter took the mound for the eighth inning, his first in over three months. The guys who had done it before? Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and Joe Ross.

The guy who did it in Miami tonight? Jos Rogers.

Yes that Josh Rogers. The 27-year old was dropped from the Orioles’ Triple-A roster earlier this summer. The one who signed a minor league deal with the Nats and got the chance to return to the majors earlier this month to start the nightcap of a doubleheader. The one who, after tonight’s brilliant performance in a 7-1 win over the Marlins, is now 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four starts and might just put themselves in the equation for 2022 in the process.

In a season where so many things have gone wrong for this franchise, here’s an entirely unexpected positive development. The Nationals have no idea if Rogers is the real deal yet, not seeing him pitch in such a short space of time. But the lefty certainly couldn’t stand up for herself at this point.

“I just don’t take anything for granted,” he said in his post-match Zoom session with reporters. “I’m just super blessed and lucky to have the opportunity from the Nats. They took a chance on me. I was released by the Orioles. Someone took a chance on me.”

Tonight’s start, in which he gave up one run over 7 2/3 innings, was the best of the bunch. Though he gave up a few loud outs early on, Rogers never lost his cool, never lost his groove, and never let the Marlins come into play again.

He had help. By Andres Machado, who left the bases loaded to end the eighth. By Mason Thompson, who ended it in the ninth inning with a six-run lead. And from a lineup that was eliminated for most of the evening, but made the most of two big rallies (in the sixth and in the ninth) to score all seven runs.

The second game in a week between Josh and Trevor Rogers turned into a different pitching duel, although this time the two starters hung around a bit longer to take some pressure off their bullpens.

Trevor Rogers was electric, striking out nine of the first 18 batters he faced, while putting out five outs to open his night. The only downside: Marlins’ lefty used quite a few pitches to do it, and that may have left him vulnerable in the top of the sixth.

Sure enough, the Nationals eventually got to him in quick succession, with some help from the Miami defense. After Alcides Escobar started the inning with a walk and Juan Soto struck out for the first time in 43 at bats, Miguel Rojas had problems with… Josh Bell’s grounder short and couldn’t get the throw to the first in time.

That set the stage for a flurry of RBI singles, four of them in a row, it turned out. Keibert Ruiz continued his recent rise, making the rookie catcher 11 for his last 19 on a single to the left that ended with Escobar colliding violently with catcher Nick Fortes, a legal play as the throw pulled Fortes into Escobar’s running lane.

“He is running and trying to get home,” said manager Davey Martinez. “And before you know it, the catcher is right in front of you. He said, ‘I haven’t even really seen him. He ran right in front of me and we collided.’ You can’t do anything about that.”

Yadiel Hernandez was next with a sharp single on the hole that Rojas couldn’t handle, bringing Bell home from third. Marlins manager Don Mattingly then withdrew Rogers and entrusted the rest of the inning to Anthony Bass, but the Nats reacted with two more RBI singles by Jordy Mercer and Luis Garca, completing a rally of four runs.

“That’s great; I get the results, get RBIs,” said Ruiz, who has had multiple hits in four of his last five starts. “I help the team win. But it’s everyone. Everyone plays well.”

The Nationals rally in the sixth inning more than made up for the solo homer Josh Rogers served to Fortes in the bottom of the fifth, the only real blemish on his pitching line tonight. The southpaw did exactly what he did during his short time in DC, working fast, throwing strikes and throwing with the kind of energy you rarely see these days.

“I always enjoy catching him,” Ruiz said. “He’s not afraid to throw a strike. He wants to compete on the mound and he’s always fun to catch.”

At one point, Rogers did Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s home run dance move. after, after knocking out the Marlins rookie. (“All fun,” he insisted.) Later, he sprinted to first on Chisholm’s little roller and did an extended somersault from his glove to Bell to catch the fast infielder in one of the best defensive plays of the year.

“He’s super fast,” Rogers said. “I didn’t know if JB was going to come for the ball or not, and I just said, ‘Well, I’m going to put in the effort and try this.’ I sprinted there, tried to turn the gauntlet. And that was pretty sick. I was definitely charmed by that.”

And unlike last week, when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter after 73 pitches in five innings, this time Rogers got a chance to stay out of it. He completed sixth on 73 throws. He completed seventh on 84 pitches. And while he couldn’t quite finish eighth, he did more than his fair share this evening to win the match and pull even more heads in the DC area.

“He’s a gamer,” Martinez said. “He goes out every fifth day and he’ll give you everything he’s got.”