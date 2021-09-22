Indian men’s cricket teams schedule is worrying but there is a silver lining

What the hectic schedule for the Indian men’s cricket team is doing is that it is also giving the selectors quite a headache. With Kohli stepping down as captain in the shortest format, the split captaincy is already on the table and the tightly packed calendar could force India to have separate teams for the formats.

India is no stranger to such things, only recently making a Shikhar Dhawan-led team tour of Sri Lanka for a white-ball series while the test team was in England.

However, the only concern with such a policy would be the strength of the bank, which India has seemingly covered, competition for places in the playing XI is likely to be highest in the current situation.

The situation is paving the way for more younger players for the Indian team. Players like Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi just to name a few will all be in the checkout regularly as the rotation policy will be more relevant.

That in turn allows players to focus on specific formats and free the schedule from distractions, which would certainly be a crucial aspect in preparing for a World Cup year.

The IPL has helped India track down some very talented players over the years and has also brought them one step closer to the highest level. And it’s up to the new faces to show that they belong, so that the team leadership has enough food for thought.