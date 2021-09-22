Sports
Jill Cosse wins 500th game coaching West Essex hockey
When Jill Cosse took over the hockey rink in West Essex in 1997, she inherited one of the top programs in New Jerseys and the entire nation from legendary coach Linda Alimi.
25 years and 500 wins later, Cosse has maintained that standard impeccably.
Cosse was on the receiving end of a Gatorade shower as she took Career Win No. 500 on Tuesday afternoon, West Essex the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20 steamed to an 8-0 win over Montclair-Kimberley in North Caldwell. The Knights are now 6-0 on the season, while MKA dropped to 3-4.
Alimi, several former players and ex-assistant coaches were all on hand for a multi-generational celebration of Cosses’ achievement after the game.
It’s actually the best day ever, Cosse said. The success of our program that we had goes back to what Coach Alimi built in the 60’s, and she did it in a much more difficult time than now. We were lucky enough to have four towns in our district that support hockey to keep this going. It means a lot to (celebrate) with everyone here.
The pinnacle of hockey in West Essex came in 1993, when Alimis’ best team finished in number 1 in the country. But since Cosse took over, the Knights have also won a lot under Cosse, winning nine state titles, finishing tops in New Jersey and finishing in the top 10 in the country on four separate occasions.
Cosse took Alimis 459 wins three years ago to set the school and Essex County record, as hockey teams like all other sports didn’t play that many games in another generation.
But what hasn’t changed is the quality of the game that has grown organically from the communities of Roseland, North Caldwell, Fairfield and Essex Fells.
There is something to be said about integrity and something to be proud of. Everyone who has ever played on this program is from the same four cities, Cosse said. If you’re a freshman and you sign up to play, you get a number that you keep for four years. What you also get is a list of every girl who has worn your number since 1965.
But these days, this 2021 West Essex squad is quite a good one in its own right. Powered by senior Gianna Puorro, a dynamic senior forward who terrorized the Cougars all day jumped to an impressive 3-0 lead after a quarter and doubled that advantage at halftime.
Puorro, who heads to Central Pennsylvania to play the sport at Bucknell University next fall, finished with a goal and assisted on two more. Junior Gianna Macrino, who started the scoring for the winners at 12:10 of the first, led her team by three goals on the day.
Senior Cait Lutz, another Division 1 prospect who was one of the state’s top scorers a year ago, also added a goal and two assists on a strong day for West Essex.
Halle Aschenbach, Cielle McInerney and freshman Sophia Sisco also added goals for West Essex in the runaway defeat. When it was all over, the Black Knights defeated Montclair-Kimberley by a 24-2 margin.
More big opportunities await West Essex as a showdown with No. 2 Oak Knoll awaits next week.
This program was created with the goal of giving women a chance in sports, Cosse said. I see that as a team may have changed over time, but that goal has not.
