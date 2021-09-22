UCLan plans to become Northwest leader in table tennis





Plans are underway to place the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) as a table tennis hub in the northwest. The university will play its role in developing and improving the talent trajectory in the region to support table tennis athletes. Dan OConnell, former Welsh Number One, has been recruited as UCLan Performance Coach for the team, having previously worked on the international stage as a National Assistant Coach for the UAE. Dan will work on establishing a high-level program, combining organized training sessions with video analysis and strength and conditioning sessions. “It’s an exciting thing to be a part of. It’s great to see the facilities and resources available to UCLans and their vision for table tennis in the near future.“ UCLan Table Tennis Performance Coach, Former Welsh Number One and Former National Assistant Coach for UAE Dan O’Connell Dan said: It’s exciting to be a part of it. It’s great to see the facilities and resources available to UCLans and their vision for table tennis in the near future. From personal experience, I think many people come to a crossroads at age 18 where they feel they have to choose between continuing to train regularly or staying in education. To be able to do both is a win-win. Table tennis scholarships are available to talented athletes representing UCLan in BUCS, with funding available (up to 5000 depending on the athlete’s level) along with a support package of things such as strength and conditioning, physical therapy and nutrition. Scholars will be supported to enable them to continue to train at a high level, while remaining in education and achieving a high level qualification. Links have been established with local clubs, leagues and the Lancashire County Association to enhance the student experience and provide additional training opportunities for student athletes. “We want to be seen as a regional knowledge center for table tennis and have made great strides in our ambition.“ Dr Adrian Ibbetson, Director of Sport UClan UCLan has already started positively supporting table tennis across the region by hosting the inaugural UCLan Junior and Cadet training camp with 14 of the region’s top players invited to attend a three-day training camp. Adrian Ibbetson, Director of Sport UCLan, said: We want to be seen as a regional knowledge center for table tennis and have made great strides in our ambition. The appointment of Dan to the role of Table Tennis Performance Coach and the partnership developed with local clubs, leagues and Table Tennis England, coupled with the scholarship opportunities, has created a strong package for aspiring table tennis athletes. Learn more on table tennis at UCLan.

