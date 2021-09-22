The Ferris hockey team would finish seventh in the inaugural season of the new CCHA





BIG RAPIDS Ferris State hockey coach Bob Daniels spoke to the media during a virtual Central Collegiate Hockey Association press conference on Tuesday about the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Most importantly for Daniels, this season will hopefully be free from the COVID-related complications his team endured a year ago.

Before the final season in the WCHA, Ferris did not win a single conference game. In fact, the Bulldogs didn’t beat a single Division I opponent. Their only win came against Trine, a non-Division I foe. COVID has really hit us, Daniels said. I realize it was the same for other teams. But we had so many freshmen and sophomores. They may not get the preseason training and conditioning they normally would. The work they do in the summer is so important. So hopefully a new season and a new league will get the Bulldogs moving in the right direction as they kick off a home series on October 2-3 with non-league foe Miami.

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) returns this year, and the league unveiled its 2021-22 preseason poll on Monday. Ferris State was picked to finish seventh in a vote of the league’s head coaches. Overall, Minnesota State took five votes in first place, taking a total of 67 out of a possible 70 points by being chosen as the favorite to win the MacNaughton Cup, which will be awarded annually to the CCHA Regular-Season Champion. In second place, Bemidji State took 63 points, including one vote for first place, while Michigan Tech was nominated to finish third with 55 points and two votes for first place. Northern Michigan (54), Bowling Green State (46), defending champion Lake Superior State (45), Ferris State (32) and St. Thomas (30) rounded out the coaches’ poll, respectively. The eight CCHA head coaches placed the members in the expected order of arrival for the regular season. Points were awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4 basis. League coaches ranked the CCHA teams, excluding their own school, in the order they predicted the regular season would end. The CCHA will officially drop the puck in their first season since the 2012-13 campaign on Saturday, October 2. All eight CCHA teams will be in action with four non-conference games and three exhibition games scheduled. Daniels said he appreciated the collaboration between coaches a year ago to get into different competitions because of all the quarantines and cancellations that took place. What a difference a year makes and now we’re all worried about hockey, he said. It feels great. COVID gave players an extra year to qualify. That’s why we kept (seniors) Liam Macdougall and Marshall Moise, and we were really happy with that, Daniels said. They are welcome additions to the program. We have five real seniors this year. Those players keep an extra year. It will be interesting to see which players come back. Daniels said established relationships with coaches and leaders in the CCHA are a positive factor. I’ve known Don Lucia (CCHA Commissioner) for many years, dating back to his coaching days in Alaska, Daniels said. It’s a close-knit group. Daniels noted that senior Roni Salmenkangas has an injury and sophomore Logan Stein will likely start as No. 1. Weve had a great tradition of All-American goaltenders, Daniels said. I am not married to having a starter or having a tandem. I’ll let that play. If a man shows up, you get the workload. Roni is out with a nagging injury. Logan Stein has looked good in skill sessions. To start the season, Logan will start as No. 1. But I’m sure if Roni returns to Ice Hell, he’ll be playing for Ice Age too. I’m sure the competition will bring out the best in both.

