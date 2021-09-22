Sports
Scarlett Moffatt goes for a six-mile walk in the pouring rain with Paralympic star Will Bayley
Scarlett Moffatt accompanied Paralympic athlete Will Bayley for a walk on a ‘little mountain’ in miserable weather on Wednesday morning. The former Gogglebox star joked that their clothes made them look like garbage bags when they started their walk
Video not available
Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that a bit of bad weather doesn’t stop her from staying fit – not even the pouring rain.
The reality TV star took a 6-mile walk in torrential rain on Wednesday morning with Paralympic medalist Will Bayley.
On her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old gave her followers insight into the severe weather she was preparing as she delivered the impressive feat.
The former Gogglebox star shared a clip of herself in the car before starting the grueling hike, captioning the first post: “Hiking 6 miles in the puddles of rain can’t wait.”
(
Image:
scarlettmoffatt/Instagram)
(
Image:
scarlettmoffatt/Instagram)
Scarlett then shared a photo of herself wearing a water-resistant cover and hiking boots – beaming as she posed with two trekking poles during the outdoor activity.
Table tennis player Will then joined the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star on camera, as the pair wondered why they’d decided to brave the cold weather to climb a ‘little mountain’.
“Wtf are we doing,” Scarlett wrote in the video of the sporty duo halfway through the walk.
“What are we doing?” Will says to the camera, as the high winds can be heard in the background.
(
Image:
scarlettmoffatt/Instagram)
(
Image:
FATHER)
Scarlett then made a hilarious joke about the pair’s black protective ponchos.
“We can’t sit in front of garbage cans because people are taking us away,” the star joked to her 2 million followers.
The TV personality’s Wednesday trek isn’t the star’s first outing lately.
Last week, Scarlett shared a photo of herself on Instagram, embarked on a new walk and talked about her newfound love for cardio.
(
Image:
scarlettmoffatt/Instagram)
“Having finally reached a stage where I love my body, I now want to love the inside a little more and get the inside fitter by doing more cardio,” the star captioned the photo of her, ready for a walk.
“I mean I think this picture sums up the quote of all the stuff, no idea
Earlier this year, the TV star revealed she burst into tears after sharing her first bikini photo in five years.
After battling body image issues in the past, the popular presenter took to Instagram in August to post a photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit while on vacation with her partner, Scott Dobinson.
It took me so many years to gain confidence in my body, she admitted in her caption.
I’ve let it down at times and missed vacations and nights out because I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror.
Scarlett added: So I hope this gives you the confidence to buy that dress, that bikini, not to miss out just because your body doesn’t fit into a certain category.
Because let me tell you all these things are made up, no one is too slim, too round, too athletic, too many stretch marks, too much cellulite.
The reality TV star emphasized: LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/scarlett-moffatt-goes-six-mile-25043733
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]