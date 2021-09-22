Scarlett Moffatt goes for a six-mile walk in the pouring rain with Paralympic star Will Bayley

Scarlett Moffatt accompanied Paralympic athlete Will Bayley for a walk on a ‘little mountain’ in miserable weather on Wednesday morning. The former Gogglebox star joked that their clothes made them look like garbage bags when they started their walk

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that a bit of bad weather doesn’t stop her from staying fit – not even the pouring rain.

The reality TV star took a 6-mile walk in torrential rain on Wednesday morning with Paralympic medalist Will Bayley.

On her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old gave her followers insight into the severe weather she was preparing as she delivered the impressive feat.

The former Gogglebox star shared a clip of herself in the car before starting the grueling hike, captioning the first post: “Hiking 6 miles in the puddles of rain can’t wait.”

















Scarlett then shared a photo of herself wearing a water-resistant cover and hiking boots – beaming as she posed with two trekking poles during the outdoor activity.

Table tennis player Will then joined the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star on camera, as the pair wondered why they’d decided to brave the cold weather to climb a ‘little mountain’.

“Wtf are we doing,” Scarlett wrote in the video of the sporty duo halfway through the walk.

“What are we doing?” Will says to the camera, as the high winds can be heard in the background.

















Scarlett then made a hilarious joke about the pair’s black protective ponchos.

“We can’t sit in front of garbage cans because people are taking us away,” the star joked to her 2 million followers.

The TV personality’s Wednesday trek isn’t the star’s first outing lately.

Last week, Scarlett shared a photo of herself on Instagram, embarked on a new walk and talked about her newfound love for cardio.



































“Having finally reached a stage where I love my body, I now want to love the inside a little more and get the inside fitter by doing more cardio,” the star captioned the photo of her, ready for a walk.

Earlier this year, the TV star revealed she burst into tears after sharing her first bikini photo in five years.

After battling body image issues in the past, the popular presenter took to Instagram in August to post a photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit while on vacation with her partner, Scott Dobinson.











It took me so many years to gain confidence in my body, she admitted in her caption.

I’ve let it down at times and missed vacations and nights out because I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror.

Scarlett added: So I hope this gives you the confidence to buy that dress, that bikini, not to miss out just because your body doesn’t fit into a certain category.

Because let me tell you all these things are made up, no one is too slim, too round, too athletic, too many stretch marks, too much cellulite.

The reality TV star emphasized: LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE.