Sports
cardinals vs. Brewers – Game Recap – September 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes with the bases loaded for the last out and St. Louis won its 10th game in a row, extending the lead in the playoff chase for the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers to hold off 2-1 Tuesday night.
The Cardinals increased their lead for the second NL wildcard spot to four games over Cincinnati. Philadelphia was 4 1/2 behind St. Louis while San Diego fell back five.
Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to make the NL Central remained at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 games.
Jake Woodford (3-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Cardinals got closer to the longest winning streak in franchise history, 14 games in 1935. In their 130-year history, the Cardinals have had only 12 doubles -digit winning stripes.
It’s hard to capture because I don’t intend to finish it. We’ll keep moving forward into tomorrow, said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Regardless of what time of year you do that, it’s important that this time of year is clearly magnified more.
Avisail Garcia led off the Milwaukee ninth with a single and Lorenzo Cain grounded into a force out that was originally a double play, but the call was reversed by replay.
After Luis Urias walked, Cain took third place on a flyout. Christian Yelich was walked intentionally and Gallegos struckout Reyes for his eleventh save and eighth in nine chances in September.
Even if he’s not as sharp, he’ll still find a way to compete and you can live with that, Shidt said. He did that tonight.
The Brewers are 2-5 in their last seven games, scoring a total of eight points in their five defeats.
We’ve just had a quiet week, said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. I think we’d have a big night one of these nights. We would put a very large number on the board and jump out. We didn’t do it tonight, but it’s coming. I believe that, I think our boys believe that.
St. Louis scored a run in the first without hit off Brandon Woodruff (9-10) and added a run in the eighth on Tommy Edman’s RBI single.
The Brewers scored once in the eighth off of Luis Garcia when pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach walked, Kolten Wong doubled and Willy Adames followed with a sacrifice fly.
Woodford gave up only two hits in five innings, struckout five and walked one. Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera each followed with a hitless inning.
You try to stay in the moment and not make it bigger than it is, Woodford said. It’s still a normal start and try to treat it that way. But hey, we do know that every win is big at this point in the year.
After the run in the first inning, Woodruff gave up a few hits in the third inning in six innings, struckout 10 and walked two.
Edman generated a run for the Cardinals in the first. He walked nine pitches to lead, stole second, took third on a groundout and scored on Tyler ONeill’s sacrifice fly.
The Cardinals made it 2-0 in the eighth when pinch-hitter Lars Noobaar walked with one out, the second stole and scored on Edmans’ second hit.
It’s impressive, Adames said of the rise of the cardinals. They know they have to keep winning to make it through the postseason. They played a really good ball. They do the little things and I think that’s why they’ve been so good now. You have to give them credit.
TRAINERS ROOM
Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty, at the 10-day IL since August 25 with a right shoulder strain, threw about 15 pitches to teammates in a simulated game. He looked like Jack. So look closely at how he recovers and properly evaluate what the next step is, Shidt said.
Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson, on the IL since September 2 after being lined out in the pitching shoulder, is scheduled to activate and begin Wednesday’s game against St. Louis. Cain was not in the starting lineup for the third game in a row. Cain came out of Saturday’s game with a sore groin after crashing into the wall on a sensational catch. Cain pinch-hit in the seventh and stayed in midfield.
MOVING BREWERS
OF Tyrone Taylor was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. RHP Miguel Sanchez got an option on Triple-A Nashville.
NEXT ONE
Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.50) starts the third game of the series on Wednesday. Mikolas gave up three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start for his first win since 2019.
Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson (4-8, 4.18) is slated to come off the IL for his first start since Sept. 1. Counsell said Anderson would likely make a short start followed by the bullpen.
——
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229318
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]