Where are Ohio State footballs missing the pass rush, and what is Larry Johnson willing to do about it?

COLUMBUS, Ohio Meanwhile, an intimidating pass rush seems essential to Ohio State football, such as buckeye stickers, Skull Session and Script Ohio.

All of these traditions have been seen in full force at Ohio Stadium for three games. However, the pass rush remains unexplained.

Ohio State is ranked 97th nationally with 1.33 sacks per game so far. That trend that we can call it after just three games is astonishingly low by program standards, even compared to previous bad years. The Buckeyes registered no sacks in Oregon’s loss, breaking a run of 26 straight games with a sack dating back to 2018.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who oversaw the recent parade of star pass rushers across Ohio States, believes he has identified the problem. It is reflected in the minuscule roster of defending champions from last week’s 41-20 win over Tulsa. His players don’t rely enough on tried-and-true principles, and it shows.

His technique, Johnson said. We were still trying to bully a man with your hands. You can’t rush a guy all game and think you’re just pushing him into the quarterbacks round.

So it’s back to the basics of what we learn by using your hands, using your hips and really getting off the scrimmage and going after it.

Prior to last season, Ohio State finished lower than 15th nationally in sacks per game only once during the playoff era. That came in 2016, when it finished 58th but still averaged 2.15 per game.

Even 2.63 sacks of 2020 per game ranked 37th nationally. The pass rush was also a topic of conversation last season, but in a different context. The Buckeyes were pleased with the pressure they created, but wished they had come home more to finish those bags.

At the moment neither is happening. While all of this remains a small sample, opponents’ attempts between 2020 (39.5) and this season (38.0) are nearly identical. The basic chance of getting sacks remains the same, but the average number of sacks per game is halved.

Could this one statistic determine Ohio State football’s defensive potential in 2021?

When you play with a four-down front, you want to see disruption in the backfield, OSU coach Ryan Day said. So we would keep working on that and trying to find ways to put them in the best position to be successful.

There are one-on-one situations that we just need to be able to handle better. And it is twofold. If the secondary covers and makes the quarterback hold that ball a little more, those guys can go home.

However, Day said he felt secondary coverage was pretty good against Tulsa, despite allowing 484 passing yards. By mixing in more zone coverage, there was more trade-off among the completions for avoiding explosive play. However, Day also wants to use man covers to challenge receivers and force quarterbacks to hold onto the ball.

All those things only work if they get a pass rush in the four-man rush, Day said.

The state of Ohio is not lacking in experienced talent. Zach Harrison, who did not play against Tulsa and who had a strip sack in the Minnesota season opener, was the No. 12 overall player in the 2019 league. Fellow end Tyreke Smith was a top-40 player in the class of 2018. Haskell Garrett cracked the top 70 in the class of 2017, and Antwuan Jackson was considered the top junior college candidate in the nation before transferring to OSU.

But the most promising developments come from the younger Buckeyes. Johnson expects the role of true freshman JT Tuimoloaus to continue to grow after he plays a number of reps against Tulsa. His classmate Jack Sawyer has played far fewer snaps, but has also shown that he is capable of pulling holding penalties. Tyleik Williams played no defensive snaps the first two games, then registered one of OSUs four tackles in three games with a crucial fourth quarter takedown against Tulsa.

Williams was the only member of the defensive front to be rated champion for that game. Johnson said he’s a tough grader, demanding technical precision over just making plays. Ohio State does not release the actual numbers, but Pro Football Focus does. That publication also had Williams highest in pass rush at 77.3 (on a scale of 100). None of those veterans scored higher than 65.1

Johnson said shifting staff is one of the solutions being considered to create a spark at the front.

We need to go to the quarterback, our boys know that, my room knows that, Johnson said. I won’t sleep well if we can’t put pressure on the quarterback. When we do that, we change the game. Well, change the game immediately, and that’s what would happen in the future.

Opposing quarterbacks are believed to be the ones who can’t sleep until they face Ohio State. Until that factor returns, the defense as a whole will remain unbalanced.

