HS Girls Tennis: FM Beats West Genesee for 7th Consecutive Win (42 Photos)

The Fayetteville-Manlius girls’ tennis team won its seventh straight game of the season on Tuesday, 6-1, against host West Genesee.

While the Hornets are on their way for another undefeated season, they will face a major obstacle when they head to Baldwinsville. According to Fayetteville-Manlius coach Phil Rudolph, the Bees played us very hard earlier in the season. FM won the match 6-1.

We asked Rudolph to look back at the season so far.

Q. What has worked well for the Hornets this season?

What has worked well for us this year, and we like to think most years, is team depth. We have very good players, not only in the starting line-up, but also outside of it.

The other thing I would like to mention is that the team has very good chemistry. They all support each other and like to be around each other. The positive social environment puts everyone in a more positive mindset, makes the experience enjoyable and takes the pressure off, which in tennis usually leads to players developing and being able to stay on the court. I think our players just stay calm and steady through the ups and downs of tennis matches, at least in part because they feel comfortable and know that their teammates are with them, whatever the outcome.

The only other thing I would like to mention is experience and senior leadership. We have a lot of seniors who have been on the team for a while and know how to get things done.

Q. Which players have had successful seasons so far and why?

The only player who clearly stood out is Anna Manta. She has been in our starting lineup since she was in group 7 and has always played at a very high level. She also improves every year and this is her last year. Her performance is just off the charts. Today, for example, I was stunned by the balls she ran down and the incredible shots she came up with over and over again.

I think it has helped Anna that she practices with very good players in our training sessions every day. It also helps that she’s so ingrained in the team’s social atmosphere. She is friends with everyone, is a great leader and in turn enjoys the support of her teammates.

Obviously several other players have done well for us, but it’s hard to pick them out.

Q. You coached for a long time. What do you like most about coaching?

I find the best part of coaching the relationships. This, of course, starts with both the players and their families. I have been lucky enough to have players with such a great attitude and their parents and other family members have been so positive and supportive. It was a blessing to work with them and get to know them all.

I also really enjoyed the relationships with other coaches. Many of the coaches of opposing teams have been around for a long time and we get on well.

I also want to mention that our JV coach, Jon Fox, is a good friend, so it was a pleasure to deal with him during the season and run our off-season programs together.

The last thing I would add is that the energy of high school age student athletes is enriching and may keep you young.

