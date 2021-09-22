Manika Batra vs TTFI- A timeline of the controversy so far

The sports world is full of controversy. And its recent participant is star table tennis player Manika Batra. She is currently arguing with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over her refusal to be led by national team coach Soumyadeep Roy. Later, Batra came out with accusations against the coach that further furthered this feud between the organization and the player.

This is the timeline of events so far:

Manika Batra has been left out of Asian TT Championships roster (Source: Getty)

– August 20, 2021: TTFI sends Manika Batra. an announcement about the cause of the show



It all started in early August when the TTFI messaged Manika Batra explaining its decision not to hire coach Roy’s help during the Tokyo Olympics. At the Tokyo event, Manika played phenomenally, with no coach by her side, and even made it to round 3, before losing 4-0 to Sofia Polcanova. The current number 56 in the world had decided to bring her personal coach, Sanmay Paranjape, but unfortunately he was not allowed to be in the competition arena. Despite promising strict measures, the table tennis organization has taken quite some time to present the message to the national player due to apparent “technical problems”.

– September 3, 2021: Manika Batra responds to show cause; accuses national coach Soumyadeep Roy of match fixing Within two weeks, the paddler responded to the show-cause notice with serious allegations of match fixing against national coach Soumyadeep Roy. She claimed that Roy had asked her to throw out matches during the Olympic qualifiers. Batra has clearly stated that she has the necessary evidence and evidence to confirm her side of the story. According to her, Roy had called her to his hotel room where he tried to convince Batra to throw the match on behalf of his student. The student referred to here is Sutirtha Mukherjee who also participated in the Tokyo Games where she was eliminated in the second round. Roy, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist and an Arjuna Awardee, has yet to present his side of the story. He was also not allowed to attend the national camp that took place in Sonepat in the first weeks of September, ending on the 15th of this month, in the run-up to the biannual Asian Table Tennis Championships.