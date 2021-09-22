Sports
Manika Batra vs TTFI- A timeline of the controversy so far
The sports world is full of controversy. And its recent participant is star table tennis player Manika Batra. She is currently arguing with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over her refusal to be led by national team coach Soumyadeep Roy. Later, Batra came out with accusations against the coach that further furthered this feud between the organization and the player.
This is the timeline of events so far:
– August 20, 2021: TTFI sends Manika Batra. an announcement about the cause of the show
It all started in early August when the TTFI messaged Manika Batra explaining its decision not to hire coach Roy’s help during the Tokyo Olympics. At the Tokyo event, Manika played phenomenally, with no coach by her side, and even made it to round 3, before losing 4-0 to Sofia Polcanova. The current number 56 in the world had decided to bring her personal coach, Sanmay Paranjape, but unfortunately he was not allowed to be in the competition arena. Despite promising strict measures, the table tennis organization has taken quite some time to present the message to the national player due to apparent “technical problems”.
– September 3, 2021: Manika Batra responds to show cause; accuses national coach Soumyadeep Roy of match fixing
Within two weeks, the paddler responded to the show-cause notice with serious allegations of match fixing against national coach Soumyadeep Roy. She claimed that Roy had asked her to throw out matches during the Olympic qualifiers. Batra has clearly stated that she has the necessary evidence and evidence to confirm her side of the story. According to her, Roy had called her to his hotel room where he tried to convince Batra to throw the match on behalf of his student. The student referred to here is Sutirtha Mukherjee who also participated in the Tokyo Games where she was eliminated in the second round.
Roy, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist and an Arjuna Awardee, has yet to present his side of the story. He was also not allowed to attend the national camp that took place in Sonepat in the first weeks of September, ending on the 15th of this month, in the run-up to the biannual Asian Table Tennis Championships.
– August 31 and September 6, 2021 – TTFI emails Manika Batra requesting confirmation of participation in the National Camp
Originally, TTFI had kept the name of the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the roster for the Asian Championships and had sent two emails requesting that she confirm her attendance at the national camp for the tournament. The second mail read, “If you don’t participate in the camp, you will not qualify for the Asian Championships.” However, Manika did not respond to the emails.
– September 15, 2021 – Manika Batra has been omitted from Asian TT Championships roster
With Batra not responding to the mails and absent from camp, the TTFI decided to exclude Manika Batra as she was ineligible for roster for the upcoming continental event.
– September 17, 2021: Manika Batra emails back to the TTFI and asks for her name to be mentioned
Unhappy with TTFI’s move to exclude their star player from the tournament, Manika emailed back and asked to be included in the roster.
– September 18, 2021: Manika Batra moves Delhi Supreme Court, files a petition
In a recent turn of events, the Delhi High Court has asked the central government to intervene in light of Manika Batra’s petition. The player has been left out of the national contingent for the upcoming Asian Championships because he was absent from the national camp that ended about a week ago. Batra, through her petition, questions the arbitrary rule of compulsory attendance at the camp in order to be selected for the championship and also calls for her case to be included in the contingent.
With the case to be heard again on the September 23, it remains to be seen how the center will react to the situation, with all parties still waiting for Roy’s side of the story.
|
Sources
2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/manika-batra-ttfi-timeline-events-25297
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]