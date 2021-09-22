A game that started with neither team reaching base until the fourth inning turned into a battle for bullpens late. The Dodgers kidnappers proved to be up to the task, with four scoreless innings to defeat the Rockies 5-4 in 10 innings at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday-evening.

Albert Pujols set the winning count, an one-out, pinch-hit single in the 10th to score free runner Gavin Lux.

The win helped the Dodgers keep pace in the National League West and were one game behind the Giants, who defeated the Padres 6-5 in San Diego.

The Dodgers’ best relievers escaped late rallies to make it through nine.

Blake Treinen and his trusty My Pillow came in with the bases loaded and two outs in a tie in the seventh and smothered a Rockies rally with a nine-pitch strikeout by Charlie Blackmon. Trains stayed in the game for eighth, working around a chip-shot leadoff single to tie the game. Trains 1 innings marked his team-leading 13th relief appearance of at least four outs.

Gavin Lux mini-rally with a two-out single in the top of the ninth, for his fifth multi-hit contest in his last eight starts. He was on his way to scoring position thanks to a wild pitch from Carlos Estevez, but a perfect ricochet from the narrow wall behind home plate, combined with a rocket throw from catcher Elias Daz and a perfect tap from covering Ryan McMahon cleared Lux ​​to instead to end the list.

Conversely, in the bottom of the inning, a wild pitch by Kenley Jansen who strayed not far from Will Smith turned out to be far enough for Sam Hilliard, who walked, to advance to second without no one being out. But Jansen got a strikeout and a pair of flyouts to end the threat and the game went into extra time.

With Jansen used, Brusdar Graterol retired the first two outs of the ninth, including a strikeout by CJ Cron, but a walk to Ryan McMahon put runners at the corners with two outs. Alex Vesia came in, which was given to a Welker, righthanded rookie pinch-hitter Colton to go over center, with an easy flyout to centerfield to end it.

Vesia is the ninth different Dodgers pitcher to earn a save in 2021, the most they’ve had in a season since 1991. The club record is 11 pitchers with saves, made in 1979 and retroactively in 1941 and 1946, technically before saves were an official statistic.

It appeals to a lot of good helpers, and a lot of selflessness, said manager Dave Roberts. Were a good team. I trust all those guys down there, I really do.

Five Dodgers reliezers combined their last 12 outs without giving up a run, giving up two hits and five walks while striking out six.

To start the game, the Dodgers’ attack functioned about as well as my internet connection, with Antonio Senzatela carrying over his recent strong run to Tuesday night. The righthander retired his first 11 batters in a row, and the infield hit by Trea Turners was the lone blemish against Senzatela via 4 frames.

But the third out of the fifth inning proved elusive, with the Dodgers collecting four consecutive two-out, two-strike hits for a few runs, including a single by Julio Uras for LA’s first run, his ninth RBI of the season , does not lead all MLB pitchers named Shohei Ohtani.

In the sixth inning, Trea Turner struck again with another single, this one of the standard breed. Max Muncy hit a ball off the wall into midfield, narrowly missing a home run, but settled for a runscoring double, complete with another patented Turner’s Smooth Criminal slide.

Muncy’s double gave the Dodgers the lead, and he scored on a few fly balls to increase the advantage to two.

But the Rockies came right back in the bottom of the sixth with two runs of their own. Uras was relatively sharp on the mound, but also gave up five doubles. The four two-baggers struck out with two outs to bring in runs, including a pair of RBI doubles by Cron. The lone leadoff double by Uras was hit in the fifth inning by McMahon, who even reached third base with no one out. But Uras took out the next three to leave him stranded.

Both starters gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings. Neither of them walked.

tuesday details

home runs: no

W.P. Kenley Jansen (3-4): 1 IP, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

LP Jhoulys Chacin (3-2): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 unearned run, 1 strikeout

Sv Alex Vesia (1): 1 up, 1 down