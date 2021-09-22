USC football interim coach Donte Williams mum on QB Jaxson Dart (knee) status as Kedon Slovis takes 1st team reps

LOS ANGELES — The Southern California quarterback league may be over before it’s even started.

Jaxson Dart did not practice on Tuesday after the freshman suffered a knee injury in the Trojans’ 45-14 win in Washington state, while three-year starter Kedon Slovis took first-team reps after being knocked out of the game due to a neck injury.

Interim coach Donte Williams declined to discuss the status of Dart, who came off the bench to throw 391 yards and four touchdowns. That included whether Dart needed an MRI or other tests.

“Hurry up, I hope he’s here tomorrow so we’ll see. I know he wasn’t here today,” Williams said.

Williams had indicated that there would be open competition after Dart’s debut, in which he took USC to victory in the first game since Clay Helton was fired as coach. Dart was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week after passing 30-of-46 (though intercepted twice) and rushing to a team-high 32 yards.

Williams said Dart would need to practice this week to have a chance to start for USC (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) against Oregon State on Saturday.

“If he can’t train all week then the decision is made,” Williams said.



Slovis, a junior, was injured on the opening stage against the Cougars and did not return.

Dart got injured in the second quarter but stayed in the game. The Kaysville, Utah native played the second half with a heavy sleeve on his right knee and sometimes limped.

Dart’s strong display raised the possibility that Slovis could be benched for the first time due to poor play. He has started all but one of the games since he took over when JT Daniels suffered a knee injury in the 2019 season opener that caused him to miss the game in Washington that year after suffering a concussion.

Offense has been slow in USC’s first two games this season, taking 23 points in a win over San Jos State before being knocked out in a 42-28 loss to Stanford that marked the last game of Helton’s roller coaster stint. Slovis led two late touchdown drives against the Cardinal after the outcome was determined.

Slovis has thrown 487 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, completing 65% of his passes in three games this season, but struggled to connect with receivers other than standout junior Drake London. London was also hurt against Washington state and suffered a clear head wound. He attended the training, but did not participate on Tuesday.

Slovis’ uneven play, combined with Dart’s impressive performance on the bench, left fans wondering if Williams would stay with the youngster for his first home game against the Beavers (2-1).

Slovis downplayed the idea of ​​a possible change and praised what Dart did with relief.

“I’m not that focused on that,” Slovis said. “I’m excited for him, he played a great game, and honestly that’s what we expect. He’s a great player, a great quarterback. He’s shown that all fall, and I’m excited for him and what he’s doing. did for our team.” .”

As for how he will handle the rest of this week, “I’m trying to prepare myself as best I can to play on Saturday and try to help my teammates as much as possible,” said Slovis.

With Dart out, Slovis and freshman Miller Moss were the only scholarship quarterbacks available to practice.

But Williams, who has proved more elusive than his predecessor Helton when it comes to disclosing injuries, has been vague about how USC would handle the position.

“It’s something we have to figure out,” Williams said. “Maybe we’re playing a wildcat, so we’re looking at it day by day.”