Girls Tennis: Waiting game tests Tuckers’ patience

Misia Uklanska, a sophomore, transformed herself from doubles to second singles this season last spring. (Credit: Robert ORourk)

Patience is a virtue that Justyna Solowinska has in abundance, and perhaps even her patience was finally running out. This wasn’t the kind of waiting game she likes.

Solowinska and her teammates from the Mattituck High School girls’ tennis team waited over two hours for the visiting Ross School team’s late arrival for their scheduled game Tuesday at 4 p.m. Afternoon had become evening by the time the Ross bus parked four unlit lanes at Mattitucks. Ross players got off the bus, stretched their legs a bit, and soon got back on the bus for the ride back to their East Hampton school. With sunset half an hour away, there was no point in starting a match that had no chance of being played out.

I was mentally and psychologically prepared all day long, said Solowinska, a junior who plays firsts singles. I had a healthy breakfast, a healthy lunch and I was just really looking forward to it [playing] Rose.

It didn’t happen.

Apparently a bus problem was the cause of Ross’ slowness.

Mattituck coach Cory Dolson said he wasn’t sure whether the Suffolk County League III game would be moved or a forfeit. On Thursday, the teams will face each other in Ross.

Ironically, just moments earlier, Dolson had spoken of what his young, largely inexperienced team needs most, live match action.

In a compact two-month season this past spring, Mattituck won his second league championship in four years and 11th overall. But the Tuckers took half their lineup from that team. Solowinska called the loss of those five players devastating. She said they were the star players of our team. They’ve influenced us more than I ever imagined.

A 7-0 loss to Bayport-Blue Point on Monday left Mattituck with a 3-2 record, overall and in competition.

Solowinska is Mattituck’s only returning singles player. Returning players to the Mattitucks lineup on Tuesday included sophomore Misia Uklanska in the second singles and first doubles of junior Piper Altman and senior Rachel Orlowski. Eighth-grader Fiona Dunn would make her singles debut in the number 4 spot.

The lineup also included junior Sarah Mather on third singles, eighth-grader Emma Celic and senior Lindsay Park on second doubles and sophomore Autumn Montgomery and freshman Nyla Nieves on third doubles.

Mattituck junior Justyna Solowinska has a 4-1 record in first singles this season. (Credit: Robert ORourk)

We have some girls who have never played a varsity match, and even last year there weren’t many JV matches, so even some of these girls who played JV last year didn’t get much real live match experience because so [few] teams, Dolson said. So for some of them they just get thrown into college and learn along the way.

Solowinska is the team’s top player and made the switch from second singles to first singles this past spring. That’s a bigger jump than it sounds.

It’s pretty big, honestly, Solowinska said. You know, the competition is only getting better, they’re getting more sophisticated, they’re so much more precise with the ball, the positioning. Their shots are much more flawless. They are strong. They have kicks. They are simply superior to anything you do.

And yet Solowinska hasn’t done badly for himself, with a 4-1 record. That loss came to Bayports Emelia Romano, 6-1, 6-1. Before that, Solowinska had won her first four games 6-3, 6-0 against Center Moriches Abigail Shaming, 8-3 against Elwood/John Glenns Sabrina Siddiqui, 6-0, 6-0 against Southampton’s Shelby Delosantos and lost against Hampton bays.

What does Solowinska have in her favor?

Patience. Lots of patience.

If I had to, I’d play a 12-hour game and I’d go all out, honestly, she said. If I come out with the win, it was totally worth it.

Dolson described Solowinska’s style of play, saying: She’s consistent, gets to a lot of balls and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, so be in those rallies where 20, 30 balls can be hit and you know she’ll last longer than the other girl, that’s, you know, definitely her strong point, you know what I mean? She’s a grinder. Her matches are really long. She goes out with about four water bottles.

Like Solowinska, Uklanska (2-3) worked on her game during the short summer off-season, transforming herself from a doubles player into a second singles player. That was my goal, she said. That’s what I wanted all summer.

This won’t be a championship season for Mattituck, but Solowinska wants to see progress.

Our young team, I don’t think we would get very far this season, to be honest, just looking at our wins and our losses and the teams that were fighting, she said, but I sincerely hope this is an experience will be for them [that] that they can learn from and that we can come back even stronger next year.