Ulster Rugby: Rory Best and Tommy Bowe present new ‘The Ulster Rugby Show’ on BBC NI





The Ulster Rugby Show is coming to BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer. Former Ulster, Ireland and Lions players Tommy Bowe and Rory Best team up with BBC NI’s Gavin Andrews to host ‘The Ulster Rugby Show’. The new weekly program starts on Thursday 23 September at 10pm BST on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer. It takes a light-hearted look at the latest news, results and discussion points around Ulster Rugby and the new United Rugby Championship. An interview with Ulster captain Iain Henderson kicks off the new series. Rory Best OBE is the only Irish captain in history to lead his side to victory over the All Blacks, Australia and South Africa. He won 124 caps for Ireland, made 218 appearances for Ulster and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions. “It will be an exciting season with the new United Rugby Championship competition and the introduction of the four major South African teams. “I’m really looking forward to being on the other side of the camera and hoping that we can bring some of what we’ve learned as players to the TV studio and that through our analysis we can help explain how games are made.” won and lost.” Rory Best and Tommy Bowe share a laugh on the new weekly program Two-time Lions tourist Tommy Bowe scored one of the most famous tries in Irish rugby history when he helped Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2009. He played 168 times for Ulster and won 69 caps for Ireland in 30 tries. “Having played under the lights in a packed Kingspan Stadium, I know what a privilege it is to wear the Ulster shirt and play in front of thousands of fans. “Over the course of this season it will be very interesting to talk to the current squad and see what motivates them to perform for their province.” Presenter Gavin Andrews rounds out the line-up as he and the two Ulster legends invite special guests and players to their Kingspan Stadium studio each week for some rugby discussion and a look at events on and off the pitch. “It’s a new program at the beginning of a new season in a new league, so everything changes in a good way,” he added. “We’re going to take a fun and informative look at the United Rugby Championship – and get to know some of the players and characters along the way. For anyone interested in sport let’s hope it’s a must see – can’t wait to to start !” Best and Bowe will also be part of the team for BBC Northern Ireland’s live coverage of the URC, which begins with Benetton’s visit to Kingspan Stadium to play Ulster on Friday 8 October.

