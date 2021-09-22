Cricket Laws Changed: MCC Uses Gender-Neutral Term ‘Shobs’ Instead of ‘Batsmen’





The Marylebone Cricket Club on Wednesday announced changes to the Laws of Cricket to use the gender-neutral terms batter and batters instead of batter or batters.

MCC believed that using gender-neutral terminology would help cement crickets’ status as an inclusive game for all. In the last reformulation in 2017, it was agreed, after consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and key women’s cricketers, that the terminology as ‘batsman’ and ‘batsmen’ would remain within the rules of the game. The changes announced on Wednesday reflect the wider use of the terms that has emerged in cricket circles in the intervening period. The changes are effective immediately and updates have been made to the Cricket Laws published at lords.org/laws. “The move to ‘batter’ is a natural progression, in line with the terms of bowlers and fielders already covered by the Laws,” the Lords official website said. MCC today announced changes to the Cricket Laws to use the gender-neutral terms batter and batter instead of batter or batter. Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) September 22, 2021 The use of the term batter is a natural evolution in our shared cricket language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time to formally acknowledge this change and we are pleased, as the Keepers of the Laws, to announce these changes today.” These changes have been approved by the MCC Committee, after an initial discussion by the Clubs-Specific Laws Subcommittee. A number of governing bodies and media organizations already use the term ‘seizure’ in their playing conditions and reporting. Women’s cricket has experienced unprecedented growth at all levels around the world during the same period. England’s win over India in the 2017 World Cup Final came to a packed house at Lords. A record international crowd saw Australia beat India in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne three years later and earlier this year Lords broke the record for a domestic women’s competition when 17,116 Oval Invincibles defeated Southern Brave.

