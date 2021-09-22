Trib HSSN State Football Ranking for September 21, 2021

Through:



Tuesday 21 September 2021 | 22:46

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Central Valley running back Landon Alexander trains during practice on August 9.

While there were no changes at the top, six teams lost traction and dropped out of the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state football rankings.

Only one classification, class 4A, remained intact from week 2.

Harrisburg, Upper Dublin, Whitehall, Danville, Richland and Rochester were called back after losses in Week 3, while LaSalle College, Moon, Academy Park, North Schulykill, Bellwood-Antis and Juniata Valley are the new kids in the top five.

St. Joe’s Prep, Cathedral Prep, Thomas Jefferson, Central Valley, Southern Columbia and Steelton-Highspire remain #1 in their class. However, ECP, TJ, SC and SH are all facing tough challenges this weekend.

Speaking of Southern Columbia, the Tigers are now 4-0 this season after rallied from a 30-13 deficit to beat Wyoming Area 37-30 last Friday. They have won 64 consecutive games, the second longest streak in PIAA football history. It’s two wins away from tying the record of 66 in a row, held by Clairton from 2009 to 2013.

Here’s the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed by overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Preparation (2-1) (1) (D-12): The defending champion Hawks defeated Gonzaga (DC) in Week 3, 35-3. They are not playing this weekend.

2. Central York (3-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers didn’t play in week 3. They host Dover on Friday.

3. McDowell (4-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans defeated Butler in Week 3, 38-21. They visit Erie on Fridays.

LaSalle College (4-0) (NR) (D-12): The Explorers defeated Haverford in Week 3, 44-0. They visit McDonogh (Md) on Saturday.

5. Archbishop Wood (3-1) (4) (D-12): The Vikings lost to Malvern Prep in Week 3, 21-0. They visit Berks Catholic on Fridays.

From: Harrisburg (D-3)

Class 5A

1. Cathedral Preparation (4-0) (1) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Solon (Ohio) in Week 3, 44-35. They host St. Francis (NY) on Friday.

2. Governor Mifflin (4-0) (3) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated 6A No. 5 Harrisburg in Week 3, 49-13. They attend the Episcopal Academy on Fridays.

3. Imhotep charter (2-1) (2) (D-12): The Panthers didn’t play in week 3. They will host Simon Gratz on Saturday.

Moon (4-0) (NR) (D-7): The Tigers defeated North Hills in Week 3, 38-7. They visit Fox Chapel on Fridays.

5. Academy Park (3-0) (NR) (D-1): The Knights defeated Chichester in Week 3, 30-6. They visit Sun Valley on Fridays.

From: Above Dublin (D-1), Whitehall (D-11)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (3-0) (1) (D-7): The defending champion Jaguars defeated Trinity in Week 3, 49-7. They visit No. 3 Belle Vernon on Fridays on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (4-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Lewisburg in Week 3, 47-8. They host Shikellamy on Fridays.

3. Belle Vernon (3-0) (3) (D-7): The Leopards defeated West Mifflin in Week 3, 49-3. They host #1 Thomas Jefferson on HSSN on Fridays.

4. Aliquippa (2-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Ambridge in Week 3, 56-0. They visit Quaker Valley on Fridays.

5. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (3-1) (5) (D-12): The Brothers defeated Conwell-Egan on Week 3, 36-20. They visit Western Catholic on Saturdays.

From: No

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (4-0) (1) (D-7): The defending champion Warriors defeated Blackhawk in Week 3, 38-3. They host New Castle on HSSN on Fridays.

2. Wyomissing (4-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Hamburg in week 3, 47-7. They visit Fleetwood on Fridays.

3. Neumann-Goretti (2-1) (4) (D-12): The Saints defeated Archbishop Ryan on Week 3, 14-7. They visit Conwell-Egan on Friday.

4. Bedford (4-0) (5) (D-5): The Bisons defeated 2A No. 5 Richland on Week 3, 21-13. They will receive Westmont-Hilltop on Friday.

5. North Schuylkill (4-0) (NR) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Palisades in Week 3, 52-12. They visit Pen Argyl on Saturdays.

From: Danville (D-4)

Class 2A

1. South Columbia (4-0) (1) (D-4): The defending champion Tigers defeated Wyoming Area in Week 3, 37-30. They host Mount Carmel on Fridays.

2. Sto-Rox (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Avonworth Three, 19-16. They attend Shady Side Academy on Fridays.

3. Farrell (3-0) (4) (D-7): The Steelers game against Reynolds in Week 3 was canceled. They visit Sharpsville on Fridays.

4. Wilmington (2-1) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds defeated Greenville on Week 3, 42-15. They host Lakeview on Saturdays.

5. Bellwood-Antis (4-0) (NR) (D-6): The Blue Devils defeated Southern Huntingdon in Week 3, 42-13. They visit Glendale on Fridays.

From: Richland (D-6)

Class A, first class

1. Steelton-Highspire (4-0) (1) (D-3): The defending champion Steamrollers defeated Juniata in Week 3, 53-19. They visit the Upper Dauphin on Fridays.

2. Congregation (4-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Wyalusing Valley on Week 3, 55-20. They host Northwest Area on Fridays.

3. Old Forge (3-0) (4) (D-2): The Blue Devils game against Northwest Area in Week 3 was canceled. They host Montrose on Fridays.

4. Tri-Valley (3-0) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs’ game against Schuylkill Haven in Week 3 was canceled. They visit Hamburg on Friday.

5. Juniata Valley (3-0) (NR) (D-6): The Hornets did not play in week 3. They will receive Everett on Friday.

From: Rochester (D-7)