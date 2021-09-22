Today in Johnson City History: September 22 | life

Sep 22, 1863: The battle that began on September 20, 1863 and was fought between Jonesboro and Carters Depot ended on this date in 1863, according to the History of Johnson City and Its Environs by Samuel Cole Williams.

Sep 22, 1887: According to The Comet, Colonel TE Matson arrived Monday night from Columbia, SC. He says there will be a genius in the next three weeks to locate the CC&C. line to the north. They would have been here before but were delayed in South Carolina. Colonel left for Kentucky last night to start a Corps to locate the line in the Breaks of the Cumberland. It is the intention of the company to get started there as soon as possible and to work in this way. A force will also be deployed here that will work to the north. The contract has been leased from Rutherfordton to Marion and is due to commence within the next 15 days. Colonel says it’s likely that the tunnel in the Iron Mountain will begin soon. While our folks would rather see them start in Johnson City now, they know it’s starting all over the line between Marion NC and the Breaks, and they’re happy. Gene. RA Johnson, the general manager, will be in Johnson City in a few weeks and will determine when the review starts here.

The Breaks of the Cumberland could possibly refer to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, which is about 101 miles from Johnson City. Rutherfordton is located in North Carolina and is approximately 115 miles from Johnson City. Marion, North Carolina is about 115 miles from Johnson City.

Sep 22, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported that the William Silvers storefront on Main Street (sic) is displaying a gardening and canning exhibit from the West Side school (sic) that has attracted much attention and favorable comment. The patrons of the school are justifiably proud of the progressive and timely work of the students of the city schools.

Sep 22, 1921: A century ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news about the Normal School. With a Johnson City dateline and a September 21 date, readers learned, The East Tennessee State Normal school (sic). opens its eleventh year with a significant increase in registrations compared to last year; In fact, opening day enrollment was the largest in the school’s history, with one exception.

The Normal School admits only one class of students, those who are preparing to become trained teachers. In this work, it has the cordial cooperation (sic) of superintendents and education boards. The students pay no tuition fees and only nominal tuition fees. The cost of living is kept to a minimum. Last year, registration reached nearly 1,200.

During its meeting last week, the state council of education selected an architect for the new buildings to be built. These new buildings will contribute greatly to the success of the school and in this way attract a larger student base.

This year the Normal School is developing an extremely promising football team. A large number of candidates are on the field every day and will be able to give a good picture of themselves under the training of Coaches Windes and Reece.

East Tennessee Normal School was a precursor to East Tennessee State University.

The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.

Sep 22, 1933: The Bristol News Bulletin, dating Johnson City, reported that Jesse and Lloyd Reed received sentences of one to five years on charges of criminal assault with intent to commit murder when they were tried in Washington County Circuit Court yesterday ( sic) in Washington. Jonesboro. Most of the day was taken up hearing their affairs.

Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1933.

Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier. We do not have access to newspapers published in Johnson City in 1933.

Sep 22, 1946: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, today marks seventy-five years since Howard Patrick accepted the directorship of the Community Fund’s annual fall campaign, scheduled for October 14-21, it was announced yesterday.

The chairman of the various committees that will serve during the ride will be named by Patrick at a later date.

The Community Fund became known as the United Fund. It has become the United Way.

Sep 22, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the city commission passed a resolution prohibiting the arrest of those who fail to pay bail.

Last night’s board meeting also received an offer from JE Green Construction Company to build a derrick for the fire service. No action was taken. However, a discussion of the plans will take place at a later date.

There was no mention of a reported controversy between city manager Miller W. Sell and police chief Earl Laughren. Reports circulated yesterday that an immediate climax would result from the couples union. It has long been known that the city manager and Laughren disagree. Differences between Sell and Laughren have been officially described as policy issues.

Sep 22, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the teen of the week at Langston High School Halton W. Williams Jr. is the son of the late Halton W. Williams and Mrs. HW Williams.

Honesty, respectability and reliability characterize Williams.

He prides himself on his self-reliance and is an avid reader which he says enhances his intellectual abilities.

School activities include President of the Junior Class, Vice President of the Student Council, Treasurer of the Forensic League and Math Club; membership in the Dramatic Club and Varsity Bank.

He is active in religious affairs and is a member of the West Main Street Christian Church, where he regularly attends Sunday School and worship services. He sings in the Junior Choir and is vice-chairman of the Kerken Youth Organisation.

When not reading, he enjoys playing basketball, golf, chess and table tennis.

Sep 22, 1971: According to the Mary Hardin McCown collection in the Appalachia Archives 50 years ago today, the Chamber of Commerce coordinated a trip to Nashville to talk to Governor Winfield Dunn about the need for a medical school in Johnson City.

Sep 22, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article written by Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported on the benefits of going to school year-round. Schools that drop out will in any case fall to the University School.

It’s a little weird to be outside at this time of year, said senior Michael Reid. However, it is also quite nice.

It’s not super hot outside and you can go to Dollywood or anywhere and it’s not crowded, he said.

Unlike their peers at other local schools, college students have a year-round schedule, forgoing long summer vacations to get shorter breaks during the calendar year.

