County Cricket Final: Warwickshire, Hampshire and Lancashire all live in title battle! | Sport

If the scene was serene, the bowlers weren’t. Spectators unfurled in camping chairs and stretched out on green benches as the Liverpool sun set towards its 7:13pm nightcap, but no one left early. Mohammad Abbas and Keith Barker were on the ground, desperate to get Hampshire back into the game after being knocked out for 143.

Barker, pants lifted to reveal his patterned socks, a giant of a man, stomped from the River End. Petite as a sycamore seed, skin covered from wrist to ankle, Abbas slipped through from the Pavilion End, the smiling killer with the effortless action. The pair conferred, laughing between the balls. It felt like a stretch for Lancashire to survive the 20 overs to punches. It was.

First, Alex Davies, in his penultimate innings for Lancashire, before moving to Warwickshire on a three-year deal, was thrown in third in Abbass. Then Luke Wells was lbw for a duck for Barker, who spoke with great enthusiasm the whole time.

When George Balderson, who had bowled so cleanly for Lancashire earlier in the day and did well to survive Hampshire’s opening salvo, left Abbas behind and was snatched behind the stumps by Alsop, Lancashire was reduced to 15 to three. Jack Blatherwick was sent out as a night watchman, and he and Josh Bohannon fought on, surviving several shaves, plenty of encouragement for team building from a vocal Hampshire, and an overflow from Liam Dawson to inch Lancashire to 25 for three and the end.

It was the final act of what had been a gripping first day in this final and crucial Championship match of the season, with just six and a half points between the four possible winners: Hampshire, Warwickshire, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire. It also balanced the game after Lancashire dominated the first two sessions.

Dane Vilas had won the toss on a cloudy morning in Aigburth and with a hint of resentment placed Hampshire on a pitch. The visitors immediately struggled with Lancashire’s accurate bowling.

For example, Ian Holland was the first to fall for a powerful Tom Bailey, who had galloped enthusiastically onto the field. Then 20-year-old Balderson, who made his Bob Willis Trophy debut last year, came bowling with the potential champions. With fire in his stomach, he convinced Tom Alsop, curator of a careful 24, to give the second slip a juicy catch. Nick Gubbins left (for a duck) in the same over and Joe Weatherley quickly followed.

A promising partnership began to develop between Dawson and James Vince, for another double blow when the hapless Dawson was knocked out after Bailey averted a stylish straight drive at the non-attacking punches. Vinces disbelief was such that he flew four balls in vain and was caught by Davies leaving Hampshire 71 for six.

Felix Organ and Mason Crane dragged the tail to a total that Hampshire could bear to look in the mirror before Vilas summoned Matt Parkinson, who sent 11 merry overs and took three for nine. Balderson finished three for 21, including two dropped catches. Lancashire took three bowling points and Hampshire one at bat.

So a day that started with musings that the last time Lancashire won the title in a home game was at Blackpool in 1930, and that Hampshire’s last title came in 1973 when they had an opening partnership of Barry Richards and Gordon Greenidge, ended with wandering eyes . towards Edgbaston, where Warwickshire’s batsmen progressed without too much misfortune.

Much depends on what happens in the first session and whether Lancashire can escape the clutches of Hampshire’s rampant bowlers. In the words of Mason Crane, who spoke at the end: A club ground in September is never going to be easy and we knew quite early that it wasn’t going to be a huge score, but we scraped and fought to the end and the way we bowled at the end which was brilliant.

We were pretty sure that if we get a few wickets in the morning we could be looking at a lead and we were quite happy with the position we were in. The season extends to yet another day.