Ian Poulter enjoys match play, looking forward to play spoiler as Europe is Ryder Cup underdog

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin — Europe has won four of five and nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups, but the Americans, with eight of the top 10 players in the world on their roster, are this 2-1 favorite to win at Whistling Straits this week, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

England’s Ian Poulter, a key driver of Europe’s success over the past decade, wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I think [winning on American soil] is a lot harder, and it doesn’t happen that often, even though we’ve had the upper hand,” Poulter said. “I think it’s just more fun. The design of the course has clearly been weighed heavily this week [to] the US, as opposed to how we set things up in Europe, so I think everything is against us.

“If you have that, if you can go in as an underdog, if you can turn the tide and actually come out victorious, that means a little bit more.”

Poulter, 45, has been one of the most successful players in the Ryder Cup over the past ten years, with 15 points from 22 games. He has a career record of 14-6-2 and has never lost a game. His ability to earn points has earned him the nickname “The Postman” from European fans for always delivering.

“I hate losing,” Poulter said. “When you play match play, you know what to do when you tee up on the first hole. You can control a match. You can dictate a match. You can play certain strokes to try and pressure your opponent .

“You can’t do that in stroke play unless it gets to the back nine and you’re really clear of the rest of the field. It’s just a fun game of chess, to be honest, to enjoy what that means, that you pressure from the start. It just doesn’t happen in stroke play. It’s like making your way into the tournament, but it’s the nine Sunday mentality every time you hit it.”

This will be Poulter’s seventh appearance in the Ryder Cup — and the fifth time he has been selected with a choice of captain. His choice was criticized by some golf fans in England, who found 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose more worthy.

But it’s hard to dispute Captain Padraig Harrington’s decision. Poulter has been on the winning side five times in his previous six Ryder Cup appearances — inspiring many American players and fans with confidence and emotion along the way.

“I’m sure I’ve been annoyed enough,” Poulter said. “I mean, my percentage was really nice, for me, and not for the guys I played against, so I’m sure it was pretty frustrating to be on the receiving end of that.”

This may well be the last time Poulter will play in a Ryder Cup, at least on American soil. If he doesn’t make the Ryder Cup as a player in Rome in 2023, he could serve as assistant captain and lead the European team at Bethpage in 2025.

Either way, Poulter will love trying to take down the Americans one more time on their home soil.

“It feels good,” Poulter said. “I enjoy making putts and winning games. It was a great ride. I’m never going to apologize for it. It’s how match play should be played.”