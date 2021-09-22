Sports
A threatening email has been sent to the New Zealand cricket team from Mumbai: Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry held a key press conference on New Zealand’s withdrawal from Pakistan’s recent ODI series, revealing that a threatening email had been sent to the Black Caps from India.
Flanked by Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed, the Information Minister spoke about the strict security measures for the visiting New Zealand team.
The Information Minister said Pakistan is facing a fifth-generation hybrid war.
Fawad Chaudhry spoke of a fake social media post shared in August by the name of former TTP commander Ehsanullah Ehsan, adding that the post had warned the New Zealand cricket team not to tour Pakistan.
“The post said that New Zealand’s cricket team should not go to Pakistan because Daesh would attack it,” the information minister said.
Chaudhry said two days later, on August 21, an article was published in The Sunday Guardian by Abhinandan Mishra, the newspaper’s bureau chief, who wrote the same thing: that the New Zealand cricket team in Pakistan could be attacked.
“The article published in The Sunday Guardian was about Ehsanullah Ehsan’s post,” he said. “Indian journalist Abhinandan Mishra has close relations with former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh,” he added.
The Information Secretary revealed that five days later, on August 24, a threatening email had been sent to the wife of New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill from an ID bearing the alias Tehreek-e-Labbaik. In the email, Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the New Zealand batsman had received death threats.
“The email stated that Guptill will be killed while on tour in Pakistan,” he said. “After examining the ID, it was found that it was created at 1:05 a.m. on August 24, 2021, while the email was sent at 11:59 a.m. on August 25,” he revealed.
He said the email was sent using ProtonMail, adding that those who knew about the service knew it was a secure email service. He said Pakistan had asked Interpol to help it further investigate the email and the perpetrator behind it.
He said that despite “all these threats” the Black Caps did not cancel their tour and arrived in Pakistan.
“We have deployed a security team for a New Zealand cricket team that is larger than the New Zealand army itself,” Sheikh Rasheed said.
Chaudhry said a chartered flight brought the New Zealand team on Sept. 11.
“The Interior Ministry has issued a detailed program of their protocols and security, with the team accompanied by two helicopters,” the information minister said.
Chaudhry said the New Zealand squad traveled with the Pakistani players from their hotel to Rawalpindi cricket stadium on September 13, where they held a “full practice session”.
“I would like to remind you that the security forces of both Pakistan and New Zealand have investigated and concluded that the threats of August 19, 21 and 24 were all fake,” he noted.
He said the team traveled to the same stadium again on September 14 and held another training session there, using the same security protocols.
New Zealand decides to withdraw
Chaudhry said the New Zealand cricketer (NZC) informed the PCB and Pakistani authorities at 10:30 am on September 17 that the team has received information about a security threat from their government.
The Information Minister said the New Zealand cricket team themselves were not much affected by the threat as the area on the ground and the hotel was safe.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite being busy with official appointments in Dushanbe, had phoned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, asking him not to leave the tour at the last minute.
However, she said she… [New Zealand government] received a ‘critical threat’ that their team would be attacked,” the information minister said.
Second Threatening Email
The Information Minister said that after the tour was canceled on September 17, another email was sent to the New Zealand team at 11:25 pm PST on September 17, from an ID generated under the name Hamza Afridi.
He said Interpol informed Wellington of the threat on September 18, Interpol Pakistan. The minister read the transcript of the email:
“Dear New Zealand cricketer, you have done wrong to go to Pakistan and now see what will happen to you. Your cricket team is not going anywhere now. Bombs will now be placed in every place, from the hotel to your flight My men will not forgive you, they are coming to New Zealand. Pakistan Zindabad, Allah hu Akbar.”
“This email was sent from a device in India,” he said. “The IP address of the email generated has been changed using a VPN to show Singapore as the location,” the information minister revealed.
“The device used to send the email, further investigation revealed, used 13 email IDs,” Chaudhry said. “All IDs were generated on the names of Indian actors and celebrities from the drama,” he added.
Chaudhry said the device used to send the threatening email to the New Zealand team belonged to an Indian man named Om Prakash Mishra from Maharashtra.
“This is a very strong bond with India,” he said. “A false ID from [email protected] was used to send a threat to the New Zealand team. This threat came from Maharashtra,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/371878-fawad-chaudhry-holds-important-press-conference-on-new-zealand-withdrawal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]