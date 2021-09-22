A threatening email has been sent to the New Zealand cricket team from Mumbai: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry held a key press conference on New Zealand’s withdrawal from Pakistan’s recent ODI series, revealing that a threatening email had been sent to the Black Caps from India.

Flanked by Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed, the Information Minister spoke about the strict security measures for the visiting New Zealand team.

The Information Minister said Pakistan is facing a fifth-generation hybrid war.

Fawad Chaudhry spoke of a fake social media post shared in August by the name of former TTP commander Ehsanullah Ehsan, adding that the post had warned the New Zealand cricket team not to tour Pakistan.

“The post said that New Zealand’s cricket team should not go to Pakistan because Daesh would attack it,” the information minister said.

Chaudhry said two days later, on August 21, an article was published in The Sunday Guardian by Abhinandan Mishra, the newspaper’s bureau chief, who wrote the same thing: that the New Zealand cricket team in Pakistan could be attacked.

“The article published in The Sunday Guardian was about Ehsanullah Ehsan’s post,” he said. “Indian journalist Abhinandan Mishra has close relations with former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh,” he added.

The Information Secretary revealed that five days later, on August 24, a threatening email had been sent to the wife of New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill from an ID bearing the alias Tehreek-e-Labbaik. In the email, Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the New Zealand batsman had received death threats.

“The email stated that Guptill will be killed while on tour in Pakistan,” he said. “After examining the ID, it was found that it was created at 1:05 a.m. on August 24, 2021, while the email was sent at 11:59 a.m. on August 25,” he revealed.

He said the email was sent using ProtonMail, adding that those who knew about the service knew it was a secure email service. He said Pakistan had asked Interpol to help it further investigate the email and the perpetrator behind it.

He said that despite “all these threats” the Black Caps did not cancel their tour and arrived in Pakistan.

“We have deployed a security team for a New Zealand cricket team that is larger than the New Zealand army itself,” Sheikh Rasheed said.

Chaudhry said a chartered flight brought the New Zealand team on Sept. 11.

“The Interior Ministry has issued a detailed program of their protocols and security, with the team accompanied by two helicopters,” the information minister said.

Chaudhry said the New Zealand squad traveled with the Pakistani players from their hotel to Rawalpindi cricket stadium on September 13, where they held a “full practice session”.

“I would like to remind you that the security forces of both Pakistan and New Zealand have investigated and concluded that the threats of August 19, 21 and 24 were all fake,” he noted.

He said the team traveled to the same stadium again on September 14 and held another training session there, using the same security protocols.

New Zealand decides to withdraw

Chaudhry said the New Zealand cricketer (NZC) informed the PCB and Pakistani authorities at 10:30 am on September 17 that the team has received information about a security threat from their government.

The Information Minister said the New Zealand cricket team themselves were not much affected by the threat as the area on the ground and the hotel was safe.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite being busy with official appointments in Dushanbe, had phoned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, asking him not to leave the tour at the last minute.

However, she said she… [New Zealand government] received a ‘critical threat’ that their team would be attacked,” the information minister said.

Second Threatening Email

The Information Minister said that after the tour was canceled on September 17, another email was sent to the New Zealand team at 11:25 pm PST on September 17, from an ID generated under the name Hamza Afridi.

He said Interpol informed Wellington of the threat on September 18, Interpol Pakistan. The minister read the transcript of the email:

“Dear New Zealand cricketer, you have done wrong to go to Pakistan and now see what will happen to you. Your cricket team is not going anywhere now. Bombs will now be placed in every place, from the hotel to your flight My men will not forgive you, they are coming to New Zealand. Pakistan Zindabad, Allah hu Akbar.”

“This email was sent from a device in India,” he said. “The IP address of the email generated has been changed using a VPN to show Singapore as the location,” the information minister revealed.

“The device used to send the email, further investigation revealed, used 13 email IDs,” Chaudhry said. “All IDs were generated on the names of Indian actors and celebrities from the drama,” he added.

Chaudhry said the device used to send the threatening email to the New Zealand team belonged to an Indian man named Om Prakash Mishra from Maharashtra.

“This is a very strong bond with India,” he said. “A false ID from [email protected] was used to send a threat to the New Zealand team. This threat came from Maharashtra,” he added.